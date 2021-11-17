Technology News
Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds Tipped to Get a Black Colour Variant

Nothing Ear 1 are currently available only in a single white colour option, marked by a transparent design.

By David Delima | Updated: 17 November 2021 17:11 IST
Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds Tipped to Get a Black Colour Variant

Photo Credit: Nothing

The Nothing Ear 1

Highlights
  • A black variant of the Nothing Ear 1 could be in the works
  • Nothing Ear 1 are the first earphones from the company
  • As of now, customers have only one colour option

Nothing Ear 1, the company's first pair of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, could soon be available in a Black colour variant. The wireless earbuds can currently be purchased in a single White colour option with a transparent design. Nothing Ear 1 offer features such as active noise cancellation (ANC), transparency mode, touch controls, wireless charging, and IPX4 water resistance. The company is reportedly looking at launching a new colour variant in the future, which could also feature the same transparent design.

According to a report by 91Mobiles citing tipster Ishan Agarwal, Nothing Ear 1 could soon be available in two colour variants, with a new Black colourway alongside the White option which was launched in India in July. The Ear 1 were the first product launched by Nothing, a UK-based company co-founded by Carl Pei, the founder of OnePlus. These earbuds are likely to feature the same specifications as the existing White variant, according to the report.

The Nothing Ear 1 TWS earphones were launched back in July, and are priced at Rs 6,999. They were developed in collaboration with the Sweden-based Teenage Engineering. These earbuds feature 11.6mm dynamic drivers and come with support for ANC, a feature offered by other brands at this price segment. They also come with support for a transparency mode for users who want to hear their surroundings through their earbuds.

Users can manage playback, ANC on/off, and transparency mode with the touch controls on the earbuds. Nothing Ear 1 has an IPX4 rating for sweat resistance, making them suitable for workouts. They offer up to 5.7 hours of battery life per charge, with a total of 34 hours with the charging case. The earbuds support both SBC and AAC codecs, which mean they are compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Excellent design, useful controls 
  • Good ANC with two intensity levels 
  • Wireless and fast charging 
  • Decent app 
  • Balanced, detailed sound 
  • Bad
  • Charging case is a bit big 
  • No voice assistant support 
  • Sound falls a bit short on attack and aggression
Read detailed Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Further reading: Nothing Ear 1, Nothing, TWS, Wireless Earbuds, Nothing Ear 1 Black

Further reading: Nothing Ear 1, Nothing, TWS, Wireless Earbuds, Nothing Ear 1 Black
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
BSNL Revises Rs. 187 Prepaid Plan, Now Offers 2GB Daily Data

