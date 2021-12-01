Technology News
Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition TWS Earphones Launched in India, Company to Accept Crypto Payments in Select Markets

Nothing says its Ear 1 TWS earbuds are now a carbon-neutral product.

By David Delima | Updated: 1 December 2021 17:30 IST
Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition will be available for purchase in India starting December 13

Highlights
  • Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition comes with the same transparent case
  • The specifications of the Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition remain the same
  • Nothing Ear 1 Black colour option is priced at Rs. 6,999

Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were launched in India on Wednesday, December 1. The London-based company led by Carl Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus, will now sell the Nothing Ear 1 in a new Black colourway alongside the original White option. Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds offer features such as a transparent design, active noise cancellation (ANC), transparency mode, touch controls, wireless charging, and IPX4 water resistance.

The company has announced that the Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition will come with the same transparent case as the original Nothing Ear 1 that swaps the white sections for black, with a new matte black design on the silicon earbuds.

Nothing also revealed that the Ear 1, the company's first product, is now carbon neutral. The company says it worked with Geneva-based SGS and other third parties to assess and neutralise the carbon footprint of the Nothing Ear 1 TWS. Nothing will include the TWS earbuds' 1.78kg carbon footprint on the company's packaging.

Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition price in India, availability

The new Black Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition TWS earbuds are priced at Rs. 6,999, the same as the existing White colour option. The Nothing Ear 1 Black variant will go on sale on December 13 at 12 noon on Flipkart.

The company has also announced that it will begin accepting cryptocurrency payments on its website, which means that customers will be able to buy the Nothing earbuds with Bitcoin, Ethereum, USD Coin, and Dogecoin. However, India is not one of the select countries where cryptocurrency payments will be accepted as of now.

Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition specifications

The Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition TWS earphones have the same specifications as its White counterpart. The earbuds feature 11.6mm dynamic drivers and come with support for ANC, a feature not offered by other brands at this price segment. The earbuds also support a transparency mode that allows users to hear their surroundings through their earbuds. The Nothing Ear 1 offer up to 5.7 hours of battery life on a full charge and a total of 34 hours with the charging case.

With touch controls on the earbuds, users can control playback and also toggle ANC and transparency modes. Nothing Ear 1 has an IPX4 rating for sweat resistance and can be used for workouts. They support both SBC and AAC codecs, meaning they are compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
