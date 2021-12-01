Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were launched in India on Wednesday, December 1. The London-based company led by Carl Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus, will now sell the Nothing Ear 1 in a new Black colourway alongside the original White option. Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds offer features such as a transparent design, active noise cancellation (ANC), transparency mode, touch controls, wireless charging, and IPX4 water resistance.

The company has announced that the Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition will come with the same transparent case as the original Nothing Ear 1 that swaps the white sections for black, with a new matte black design on the silicon earbuds.

Nothing also revealed that the Ear 1, the company's first product, is now carbon neutral. The company says it worked with Geneva-based SGS and other third parties to assess and neutralise the carbon footprint of the Nothing Ear 1 TWS. Nothing will include the TWS earbuds' 1.78kg carbon footprint on the company's packaging.

Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition price in India, availability

The new Black Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition TWS earbuds are priced at Rs. 6,999, the same as the existing White colour option. The Nothing Ear 1 Black variant will go on sale on December 13 at 12 noon on Flipkart.

The company has also announced that it will begin accepting cryptocurrency payments on its website, which means that customers will be able to buy the Nothing earbuds with Bitcoin, Ethereum, USD Coin, and Dogecoin. However, India is not one of the select countries where cryptocurrency payments will be accepted as of now.

Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition specifications

The Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition TWS earphones have the same specifications as its White counterpart. The earbuds feature 11.6mm dynamic drivers and come with support for ANC, a feature not offered by other brands at this price segment. The earbuds also support a transparency mode that allows users to hear their surroundings through their earbuds. The Nothing Ear 1 offer up to 5.7 hours of battery life on a full charge and a total of 34 hours with the charging case.

With touch controls on the earbuds, users can control playback and also toggle ANC and transparency modes. Nothing Ear 1 has an IPX4 rating for sweat resistance and can be used for workouts. They support both SBC and AAC codecs, meaning they are compatible with both iOS and Android devices.