Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Nothing Raises $65 Million Series A Extension, Partners With Qualcomm to Bring Snapdragon Powered Devices

Nothing Raises $65 Million Series A Extension, Partners With Qualcomm to Bring Snapdragon-Powered Devices

Nothing says the latest funding will be used towards R&D for entering into new product categories.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 October 2021 14:41 IST
Nothing Raises $65 Million Series A Extension, Partners With Qualcomm to Bring Snapdragon-Powered Devices

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing started its journey with the Ear 1 earbuds earlier this year

Highlights
  • Nothing has raised $50 million in Series A extension
  • Carl Pei plans to offer seamless connectivity on Nothing’s devices
  • Qualcomm will power Nothing’s future devices through Snapdragon chips

Nothing on Wednesday announced that it had completed a Series A extension funding of $50 million (roughly Rs. 376.20 crores) from strategic and private investors including Swedish DJ duo Axel and Christofer Hedfors and Sebastian Ingrosso. The London-based company led by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei also announced its partnership with Qualcomm Technologies to use its Snapdragon platform for powering future tech devices. Nothing started its journey by introducing the Ear 1 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds earlier this year.

The funding will be used towards research and development (R&D) in preparation for Nothing's entry into new product categories, the company said in a statement.

Nothing has not revealed details about its next offering yet. However, the company suggested that it would expand its product lineup by adding new connected devices through its partnership with Qualcomm.

“Seamless connectivity is paramount to achieving our vision of a future without barriers between people and technology,” said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-Founder of Nothing. “We look forward to working alongside Qualcomm Technologies and our strategic investors to achieve Nothing's next phase of growth.”

Qualcomm has a range of Snapdragon chipsets that Nothing would be able to use to enable wireless connectivity on its future devices. It is, though, unclear whether the young company is ready to enter the fast-growing smartphone market directly or has plans to bring some Internet of Things (IoT) devices in the initial stage.

“We are excited to help Nothing bring to life its highly anticipated ecosystem of tech products,” said Enrico Salvatori, Senior Vice-President and President, Qualcomm Europe/MEA. “By combining the power and efficiency of Snapdragon mobile platforms with 5G connectivity across many different categories of devices, we are fostering the development of innovative products that are intended to benefit consumers and deliver richer, more immersive experiences.”

Carl Pei left OnePlus last year to start Nothing as his new venture. In July, the company brought the Nothing Ear 1 as its first device. The earbuds offer an eye-catchy transparent build alongside offering features such as active noise cancellation and cross-platform support.

In the two months since their sale began, the Nothing Ear 1 earbuds have surpassed global shipments of 100,000 units. They also received a price cut during the recent Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing, Carl Pei, Nothing Ear 1
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick, Realme Brick Bluetooth Speaker, More Launched in India

Related Stories

Nothing Raises $65 Million Series A Extension, Partners With Qualcomm to Bring Snapdragon-Powered Devices
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 2 With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts
  2. Apple 'Unleashed' October Event Announced: MacBook Pros, AirPods Expected
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Continues: Best Tech Deals Today
  4. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Review: Should OnePlus be Worried?
  5. Realme GT Neo 2 Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  6. Amazfit Launches Three New Smartwatches: All the Details
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Amazon to Allow Employees to Work Remotely Indefinitely
  9. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Specifications Leaked; Colour Options, Price Tipped
  10. Moto E40 With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Spotted With a New Custom Privacy Setting for ‘About’ Status Updates for Android Users
  2. Nothing Raises $65 Million Series A Extension, Partners With Qualcomm to Bring Snapdragon-Powered Devices
  3. Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick, Realme Brick Bluetooth Speaker, More Launched in India
  4. Lenovo Leads as Global PC Shipments Grew 5 Percent in Q3 2021 Amid Deteriorating Supply, Logistics: Canalys
  5. Realme GT Neo 2 With Snapdragon 870 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Amazfit Powerbuds Pro With Adaptive ANC, Exercise Heart Rate Monitoring Launched in China
  7. Bitcoin Rally Stops as Value Falls Below $57,000, Ether Leads Altcoin Struggle
  8. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 Confirmed for October 20, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Expected
  9. Squid Game Is Netflix’s Biggest Series Ever, as 111 Million Viewers Tune In
  10. Realme GT Neo 2 India Launch Today: Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com