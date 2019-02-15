Technology News
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Nokia True Wireless Earbuds Now Available in India at Rs. 9,999, via Offline Stores

Nokia True Wireless Earbuds Now Available in India at Rs. 9,999, via Offline Stores

, 15 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nokia True Wireless Earbuds Now Available in India at Rs. 9,999, via Offline Stores

Photo Credit: Nokia

Nokia's True Wireless Earbuds have received an iFDesign Award 2019

Highlights

  • Nokia Truly Wireless Earbuds are only available offline for now
  • They were first launch in October 2018
  • The earbuds are IPx4 rated sweat and splash resistance

HMD Global had launched a new range of Nokia-branded earphones late last year, one of which were the Nokia True Wireless Earbuds. The headphones have been on sale internationally for a while now but are now officially available in India via offline retail stores. HMD Global's Head of Social Media also recently tweeted that the Nokia True Wireless Earbuds, which are one of the most compact earbuds in the market today, have received an iFDesign Award 2019.

The Nokia True Wireless Earbuds are now available via offline retail stores in India at Rs. 9,999, HMD Global confirmed to Gadgets 360. The earbuds are also officially listed on Nokia's website, though they're not offered for purchases online at the time of writing this report. The earbuds are not currently listed on e-retailers like Amazon India or Flipkart as well. The news of the earphones being available via offline retail stores in India was first reported by NokiaPowerUser.

HMD Global's Head of Social Media, Edoardo Cassina also posted on Twitter that the earbuds have been presented with an iFDesign Award 2019.

Nokia's lightweight True Wireless Earbuds come in Black, and offer up to 4 hours of play time on a single charge. The bundled cylindrical charging case is capable of fully charging the earbuds up to three times. The earbuds also come with Bluetooth v5.0 support, IPx4 rated sweat and splash resistance, USB Type-C port on the charging case, an LED charge indicator, and a standby time of up to 70 hours. There are three earbud sizes bundled with the headset - small, medium, and large.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HMD Global, Nokia, Nokia True Wireless Earbuds
Gagan Gupta Video and social media junkie. Enjoys gaming almost as much as caffeine. More
Mi 9 Images, Video Posted by CEO, While Mi 9 Explorer Edition Leaked Render Surfaces
Musk-Founded AI Group Not to Release Research on 'Fake News' Fears
Pricee
Nokia True Wireless Earbuds Now Available in India at Rs. 9,999, via Offline Stores
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy M30 Price in India, Release Date Tipped
  2. OnePlus to Integrate Google Duo on Select Smartphones
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10 Launch: Everything We Know So Far
  4. Mi 9 to Sport a Triple Rear Camera, Explorer Edition May Have Quad Camera
  5. Moto G7 Power With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. Nokia True Wireless Earbuds Now Available in India at Rs. 9,999
  7. Vivo V15 Pro Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch Next Week
  8. Oppo F11 Pro May Sport Full-Screen Display, Pop-up Selfie Camera
  9. Tata Sky, Sun Direct Remove Network Charges on Free-to-Air Channels: Report
  10. BSNL Says DoT Finalising Revival Proposal
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.