HMD Global had launched a new range of Nokia-branded earphones late last year, one of which were the Nokia True Wireless Earbuds. The headphones have been on sale internationally for a while now but are now officially available in India via offline retail stores. HMD Global's Head of Social Media also recently tweeted that the Nokia True Wireless Earbuds, which are one of the most compact earbuds in the market today, have received an iFDesign Award 2019.

The Nokia True Wireless Earbuds are now available via offline retail stores in India at Rs. 9,999, HMD Global confirmed to Gadgets 360. The earbuds are also officially listed on Nokia's website, though they're not offered for purchases online at the time of writing this report. The earbuds are not currently listed on e-retailers like Amazon India or Flipkart as well. The news of the earphones being available via offline retail stores in India was first reported by NokiaPowerUser.

HMD Global's Head of Social Media, Edoardo Cassina also posted on Twitter that the earbuds have been presented with an iFDesign Award 2019.

Nokia's lightweight True Wireless Earbuds come in Black, and offer up to 4 hours of play time on a single charge. The bundled cylindrical charging case is capable of fully charging the earbuds up to three times. The earbuds also come with Bluetooth v5.0 support, IPx4 rated sweat and splash resistance, USB Type-C port on the charging case, an LED charge indicator, and a standby time of up to 70 hours. There are three earbud sizes bundled with the headset - small, medium, and large.