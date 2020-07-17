Technology News
Nokia Licensee RichGo to Launch Two Essential Earphones and a Headphone

RichGo has not shared the pricing for the three products, nor the exact sale date.

17 July 2020
Nokia Essential True Wireless Earphones E3200 feature 6mm drivers

Highlights
  • RichGo to launch two wireless earbuds and a wireless headphone
  • It will launch the products under the Nokia brand
  • RichGo may be targeting the Asia Pacific market for these products

Nokia licensee RichGo will soon be launching two sets of wireless earphones, and one pair of wireless headphones, as per a new report. The Nokia website lists the wireless earphones as the Nokia Essential True Wireless Earphones E3200 and the Nokia Essential True Wireless Earphones E3500, while the headphones are called Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones E1200. From the support pages of these products, it seems like RichGo, a Shenzhen based supplier of Phillips mobile accessories, is targeting the Asia Pacific market. As of now, there is no sale date of price mentioned for the three wireless earphones and headphones.

A report by Nokia Power User states that these three products are being launched by RichGo which will be licensing the Nokia brand. The Nokia website lists the Nokia Essential True Wireless Earphones E3200, Nokia Essential True Wireless Earphones E3500, and the Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones E1200 as coming soon. The E3200 and E3500 are two different styles of true wireless earphones with the E3500 featuring a ‘stem' design. Whether or not these earphones and headphone will come to India, remains to be seen. Notably, there are true wireless earphones already being sold in India under the Nokia brand.

Nokia Essential True Wireless Earphones E3200 specifications

These true wireless earphones have a rounded, stem-less design. They feature 6mm drivers an frequency response range of 20Hz to 20KHz. The left and right earbuds have 50mAh batteries while the charging case has a 360mAh battery. The company says they can deliver Up to 17 hours of playback with the case. The Nokia Essential True Wireless Earphones E3200 are IPX5 water resistant and come with Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity. They also have an ambient mode that can be activated with the push of a button.

Nokia Essential True Wireless Earphones E3500 specifications

The Nokia Essential True Wireless Earphones E3500 feature 10mm drivers with a stem design. The left and right buts have 48mAh batteries while the case has 360mAh. The company says they can offer up to 25 hours of battery life with the case. They are also IPX5 rated and come with Bluetooth v5.0. These also have ambient mode and low latency audio.

Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones E1200 specifications

The Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones E1200 feature 40mm drivers and have an over ear design. They come with a 500mAh battery that can last up to 40 hours. They have a charging time of 3 hours and weigh about 197 grams. The Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones E1200 connect over Bluetooth v5.0 and provide a comfortable feel with soft PU leather earpads. They can be folded for better portability.

 

