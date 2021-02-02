Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 have launched as the latest addition to the company's audio products portfolio. Nokia did not make a launch announcement for the true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones but silently listed them on its website. Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 are offered in a single colour option and come with support for SBC and AptX adaptive audio codecs. They boast of six hours of battery life that can be extended up to 24 hours with the charging case. The TWS earphones also come with IPX4 water resistance.

Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 price

Nokia has not shared pricing or availability for the P3600 TWS earphones yet and they are listed on the website as “coming soon”. More information can be expected in the near future.

Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 specifications, features

The Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 earphones have a dual-driver design with 8mm dynamic drivers with balanced armature. They have a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz and come with Bluetooth 5.2 support. It supports HSP, HFP, AVRCP, and A2DP profiles. Supported audio formats with the Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 include SBC and AptX adaptive.

Both earbuds have a 45mAh battery each and the charging case packs a 400mAh battery. Nokia says the P3600 earphones can last up to six hours on a single charge and 24 hours with the charging case. As per the company, the TWS earphones can be charged in approximately two hours. They come with IPX4 water resistance and each earbud weighs 4.6 grams. The charging case weighs 63 grams.

The Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 have Clear Voice Capture technology for better voice calls and are optimised for Siri and Google Assistant. There is a Gaming Mode that reduces latency as well.

