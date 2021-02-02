Technology News
Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 With 8mm Drivers, 6-Hour Battery Life Launched

Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 feature Clear Voice Capture technology for better voice calls.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 February 2021 13:47 IST
Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 come in a single black colour

  • Price of Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 is not out yet
  • Nokia has also not shared information on availability
  • Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 feature Bluetooth 5.2

Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 have launched as the latest addition to the company's audio products portfolio. Nokia did not make a launch announcement for the true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones but silently listed them on its website. Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 are offered in a single colour option and come with support for SBC and AptX adaptive audio codecs. They boast of six hours of battery life that can be extended up to 24 hours with the charging case. The TWS earphones also come with IPX4 water resistance.

Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 price

Nokia has not shared pricing or availability for the P3600 TWS earphones yet and they are listed on the website as “coming soon”. More information can be expected in the near future.

Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 specifications, features

The Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 earphones have a dual-driver design with 8mm dynamic drivers with balanced armature. They have a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz and come with Bluetooth 5.2 support. It supports HSP, HFP, AVRCP, and A2DP profiles. Supported audio formats with the Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 include SBC and AptX adaptive.

Both earbuds have a 45mAh battery each and the charging case packs a 400mAh battery. Nokia says the P3600 earphones can last up to six hours on a single charge and 24 hours with the charging case. As per the company, the TWS earphones can be charged in approximately two hours. They come with IPX4 water resistance and each earbud weighs 4.6 grams. The charging case weighs 63 grams.

The Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 have Clear Voice Capture technology for better voice calls and are optimised for Siri and Google Assistant. There is a Gaming Mode that reduces latency as well.

Is LG Wing's unique design alone enough to help it succeed in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600, Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 price, Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 specifications
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
