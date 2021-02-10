Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Nokia Power Earbuds Lite With Up to 35 Hours of Play Time, IPX7 Build Launched in India

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite With Up to 35 Hours of Play Time, IPX7 Build Launched in India

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite price in India has been set at Rs. 3,599.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 February 2021 12:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia Power Earbuds Lite With Up to 35 Hours of Play Time, IPX7 Build Launched in India

Photo Credit: HMD Global

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite were launched globally in September last year

Highlights
  • Nokia Power Earbuds Lite will be available from February 17
  • The earbuds come in two distinct colours
  • Nokia Power Earbuds Lite have Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite have been launched in India alongside the Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 5.4. The new truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds by Nokia brand licensee HMD Global are watered-down variants of the Nokia Power Earbuds that were launched at IFA 2019. The earbuds are touted to deliver up to 35 hours of audio playback on a single charge. HMD Global unveiled the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite globally in September last year. The earbuds come in an IPX7 water-resistant build and feature 6mm audio drivers.

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite price in India

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite price in India has been set at Rs. 3,599. The earbuds come in Charcoal and Snow colours and will be available for purchase through Amazon and the Nokia India website from February 17. Customers pre-booking the Nokia 3.4 until February 19 through the Nokia India site are entitled to receive a Rs. 1,600 discount on the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite.

The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite were launched globally with a price tag of EUR 59.9 (roughly Rs. 5,300).

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite specifications

The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite feature 6mm graphere audio drivers and come in an IPX7 water-resistant build that can withstand one-metre deep water for up to 30 minutes. The earbuds have Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity support. In terms of aesthetics, there is an ergonomic design that comes along with adjustable ear tips.

HMD Global has bundled the earbuds with a charging case that packs a 600mAh battery and has a USB Type-C port for charging. The case is claimed to deliver up to 30 hours of usage on a single charge. However, each earbud packs a 50mAh battery that is rated to deliver five hours of continuous playback. This brings a total of up to 35 hours of backup.

The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite measure 25x23.8x23mm, while the bundled charging case comes with the dimensions of 68x36x31mm.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia Power Earbuds Lite price in India, Nokia Power Earbuds Lite specifications, Nokia Power Earbuds Lite, Nokia, HMD Global
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Huawei Challenges US FCC Over National Security Threat Designation

Related Stories

    Nokia Power Earbuds Lite With Up to 35 Hours of Play Time, IPX7 Build Launched in India
    Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Mobiles
    Trending Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Mi 11 Debuts Globally With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
    2. Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 With 4,000mAh Batteries Launched in India
    3. WhatsApp Testing Mute Video Feature for Users: Report
    4. Redmi Note 10 Series Teasers Begin Ahead of Official Announcement
    5. Samsung Galaxy F62 India Launch Date, Price Range Revealed
    6. Titan Launches Three TraQ Fitness-Focussed Smartwatches in India
    7. Forget 5G, US and China Are Already Fighting for 6G Dominance
    8. Android 12 Leak Tips New Privacy Features, UI Changes
    9. Cyberpunk 2077 Maker Hit by Cyber-Attack, Won't Pay Ransom or Negotiate
    10. Realme Race Series Could Launch as Realme GT in India
    #Latest Stories
    1. Nokia Power Earbuds Lite With Up to 35 Hours of Play Time, IPX7 Build Launched in India
    2. Huawei Challenges US FCC Over National Security Threat Designation
    3. Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 With Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs, 4,000mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Specifications
    4. Twitter Responds to Government Orders, Says Direction to Block Accounts Inconsistent With Law
    5. Justice League Snyder Cut: Jared Leto’s New Joker Look Revealed
    6. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Software Update Promises Improved Active Noise Cancellation
    7. Apple Launches Battery Replacement Programme for Some MacBook Pro Models
    8. Twitter User Base Jumps to 192 Million Amid US Election Turmoil and Misinformation Battle
    9. Redmi K40 Pro With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Redmi K40 With Snapdragon 870 SoC Tipped; Design, Specifications Leaked
    10. Oppo F19 Pro+, Find X3, X3 Pro Spotted on Google ARCore Supported Devices List: Report
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com