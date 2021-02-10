Nokia Power Earbuds Lite have been launched in India alongside the Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 5.4. The new truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds by Nokia brand licensee HMD Global are watered-down variants of the Nokia Power Earbuds that were launched at IFA 2019. The earbuds are touted to deliver up to 35 hours of audio playback on a single charge. HMD Global unveiled the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite globally in September last year. The earbuds come in an IPX7 water-resistant build and feature 6mm audio drivers.

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite price in India

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite price in India has been set at Rs. 3,599. The earbuds come in Charcoal and Snow colours and will be available for purchase through Amazon and the Nokia India website from February 17. Customers pre-booking the Nokia 3.4 until February 19 through the Nokia India site are entitled to receive a Rs. 1,600 discount on the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite.

The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite were launched globally with a price tag of EUR 59.9 (roughly Rs. 5,300).

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite specifications

The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite feature 6mm graphere audio drivers and come in an IPX7 water-resistant build that can withstand one-metre deep water for up to 30 minutes. The earbuds have Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity support. In terms of aesthetics, there is an ergonomic design that comes along with adjustable ear tips.

HMD Global has bundled the earbuds with a charging case that packs a 600mAh battery and has a USB Type-C port for charging. The case is claimed to deliver up to 30 hours of usage on a single charge. However, each earbud packs a 50mAh battery that is rated to deliver five hours of continuous playback. This brings a total of up to 35 hours of backup.

The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite measure 25x23.8x23mm, while the bundled charging case comes with the dimensions of 68x36x31mm.

