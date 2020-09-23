Technology News
Nokia Power Earbuds Lite, Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker With Bluetooth Connectivity Launched

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite price has been set at EUR 59.9 (roughly Rs. 5,100), while the Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker carries a price tag of EUR 34.9 (roughly Rs. 3,000).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 September 2020 10:54 IST
Nokia Power Earbuds Lite comes with an IPX7 water-resistant build

Highlights
  • Nokia Power Earbuds Lite will be available starting October
  • Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker comes with a 3W audio driver
  • Nokia Power Earbuds Lite feature an ergonomic design

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite and Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker have been unveiled by HMD Global alongside the Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4 smartphones. The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite, as their name suggest, are designed as a watered-down variant of the Nokia Power Earbuds that were launched at IFA 2019 last year. The earbuds come with up to 35 hours of audio playback time on a single charge. However, the Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker is aimed to provide a room-filled music experience. The Bluetooth speaker can also be used for attending conference calls.

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite, Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker price

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite price has been set at EUR 59.9 (roughly Rs. 5,100), while the Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker carries a price tag of EUR 34.9 (roughly Rs. 3,000). The earbuds will go on sale in the global markets in Charcoal, Fjord, and Snow colour options starting October. The portable speaker, on the other hand, will be available from November. Details particularly about the India launch of both the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite and Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker are yet to be revealed.

In addition to the new launches, HMD Global has announced Polar Night and Mint colour options for the Nokia Power Earbuds. The earbuds debuted last year in Charcoal Black and Light Grey colours.

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite specifications

The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite come with 6mm graphene audio drivers and feature an IPX7 water-resistant build that can resist one metres deep water for up to 30 minutes. The earbuds come with a charging case that packs a 600mAh battery, while each earbud includes a 50mAh battery. HMD Global claims that the charging case is capable of delivering up to 30 hours of usage on a single charge. However, the earbuds are rated with five hours of battery life. This brings a total of up to 35 hours of audio playback time.

In terms of connectivity, the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite offer Bluetooth v5.0 for wireless pairing. The earbuds also include USB Type-C for charging. Further, you can control your music with simple taps.

The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite come in an ergonomic design that is backed by adjustable ear tips. There are three pairs of ear tips included in the box to match the size of your ear canal. Besides, the earbuds measure 25x23.8x23mm, whereas their charging case comes with the dimensions of 68x36x31mm.

Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker specifications

The Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker comes with a 3W audio driver in 43mm size, with an impedance of 4 ohms. The speaker includes an 800mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to four hours of playtime on a single charge. You can also pair two Nokia Portable Wireless Speakers for a true stereo sound experience.

nokia portable wireless speaker image Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker

Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker comes with an 800mAh battery

 

HMD Global has provided Bluetooth v5.0 on the Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker. Further, the speaker includes a Micro-USB port. It comes in a circular design with a mesh coverage on top and an integrated loop for easy hanging on a wall. The speaker measures 86x86x50mm and weighs 164 grams.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Nokia Power Earbuds Lite price, Nokia Power Earbuds Lite specifications, Nokia Power Earbuds Lite, Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker price, Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker specifications, Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker, Nokia Power Earbuds, Nokia, HMD Global
