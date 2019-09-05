Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Nokia Power Earbuds With 150 Hours Total Battery Life and IPX7 Water Resistance Launched at IFA 2019

Nokia Power Earbuds With 150 Hours Total Battery Life and IPX7 Water Resistance Launched at IFA 2019

The charging case promises up to 30 extra charges of the earbuds per cycle.

By | Updated: 5 September 2019 20:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nokia Power Earbuds With 150 Hours Total Battery Life and IPX7 Water Resistance Launched at IFA 2019

The truly wireless earphones use Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity

Highlights
  • The Nokia Power Earbuds have been launched at IFA 2019
  • The earbuds come with a 3,000mAh charging case
  • Nokia has also launched new smartphones and feature phones

With IFA 2019 ready to kick off, smartphone and feature phone maker HMD Global has just announced a bunch of products in the segment under its licensed Nokia brand. Alongside the new smartphones, it has also launched the Nokia Power Earbuds, a pair of truly wireless earphones that promise class-leading battery life of up to 150 hours per charge cycle, thanks to the 3,000mAh charging case of the headset. The earphones are priced at EUR 79 (approximately Rs. 6,300), and will go on sale from October.

The Nokia Power Earbuds follow the Nokia True Wireless Earbuds which were launched earlier this year, and feature a much larger charging case with a 3,000mAh battery. The charging case is claimed to be able to top up the 50mAh batteries on the earbuds 30 times over. The earbuds themselves have a claimed battery life of 5 hours, giving the Power Earbuds a total battery life of 150 hours per charge cycle.

The earbuds are charged simply by placing them in the charging case, and the case itself can be charged through its USB Type-C port. Controls on the Nokia Power Earbuds are touch-enabled, and three pairs of ear tips are included in the sales package. The earphones only let you use the voice assistant on your smartphone for hands-free voice commands.

Apart from this, the Nokia Power Earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, and are IPX7 rated for water resistance, which means that you can submerge the earbuds in up to 1 metre of water for up to 30 minutes without risk of damage. The earphones are powered by 6mm graphene drivers, and are available in two colour options, Charcoal Black, and Light Grey.

While there's no official word on availability in India yet, the earphones could be priced at around the same price of the Nokia True Wireless Earbuds whenever they launch in India, that is, around or slightly below Rs. 10,000. While there are a lot of truly wireless earphones available in all price ranges, the promise of 150 hours of battery life per charge cycle will give the Nokia Power Earbuds a significant edge over the competition.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, HMD Global, Nokia Power Earbuds, truly wireless earphones, IFA, IFA 2019
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 With Triple Rear Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 800 Tough, Nokia 110 (2019) Feature Phones Launched at IFA 2019: Price, Specifications
Honor Smartphones
Nokia Power Earbuds With 150 Hours Total Battery Life and IPX7 Water Resistance Launched at IFA 2019
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Fiber Launch: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Offers Discount on Motorola One Vision, More Phones
  3. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  4. Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 With Triple Rear Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched
  5. Realme 5 Pro vs Mi A3 Camera Comparison: Which Phone Has the Better Cameras?
  6. Redmi Note 8 Pro Sold 300,000 Units in First Sale, Xiaomi Says
  7. Vivo Z1x Online Listing Confirms Battery Capacity, Camera Sensors
  8. Realme XT Launch in India: Everything We Know So Far
  9. Realme Will Launch India’s First 64-Megapixel Phone on This Day
  10. Jio Fiber Plans, Price, Launch Time Today: Details You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Secretly Sharing Users' Data With Advertisers: Report
  2. Realme 5 Gets Its First Software Update in India, Includes Camera Improvements and Security Updates
  3. Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 800 Tough, Nokia 110 (2019) Feature Phones Launched at IFA 2019: Price, Specifications
  4. Nokia Power Earbuds With 150 Hours Total Battery Life and IPX7 Water Resistance Launched at IFA 2019
  5. Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 With Triple Rear Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Jio Fiber Launched: Jio Broadband Plans, Price, Offers, Speeds, and Other Details to Know
  7. Advanced SMS Phishing Attacks Targeting Android-Based Smartphones: Check Point
  8. OnePlus 7 Pro Gets Wide-Angle, Telephoto Video and More Features in Android 10 Open Beta
  9. Sony Xperia 5 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 855 SoC Launched at IFA 2019: Price, Specifications
  10. Realme Q With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in China, Is a Rebranded Realme 5 Pro
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.