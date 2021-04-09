Technology News
  Nokia Lite Earbuds With Up to 36 Hour Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications

Nokia Lite Earbuds With Up to 36-Hour Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications

Nokia Lite Earbuds has a 400mAh battery inside the charging case.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 April 2021 12:46 IST
Nokia Lite Earbuds will be available in Polar Sea and Charcoal colour options

Highlights
  • Nokia Lite Earbuds have 40mAh battery inside each earbud
  • Nokia Lite Earbuds have an in-ear design
  • The earbuds have a frequency rate of 20Hz to 20,000Hz

Nokia Lite Earbuds have been launched by brand licensee HMD Global. The true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have a similar design to OnePlus Buds Z. The Nokia earbuds can offer up to 36 hours of total battery life with the charging case. The earbuds have an in-ear design and are offered in two colour options. They have a sound frequency range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. Both earbuds are backed by a 40mAh battery each that claim to offer up to 6 hours of battery life. Additionally, HMD Mobile has also launched a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) in the UK.

Nokia Lite Earbuds price, availability

Nokia Lite Earbuds will be available at EUR 39 (roughly Rs. 3,400). The Nokia Lite Earbuds will be up for grabs starting mid-April. They will be available in Black and Polar Sea colour options, as per the official Nokia site. There's no word on the earbuds' India availability.

Nokia Lite Earbuds features, specifications

The new Nokia Lite Earbuds feature 6mm drivers with a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and claims to support a transmission distance of up to 10 metres. There is a USB Type-C port for charging and the case measures at 75.25x38x29mm. Each earbud is listed to have a 40mAh battery and the charging case is integrated with a 400mAh battery. The earbuds can last up to 6 hours each and the charging case claims to provide five extra charging, with the total play time extended up to 36 hours with the case.

HMD Mobile MVNO details

Alongside the Nokia Lite Earbuds, HMD Mobile has also introduced service in the UK in partnership with EE. It is built using the HMD Connect global roaming solution and offers to handle voice, text, and data. It will go live at the end of next month in the UK and a global rollout is also being planned. This will enable users to buy their handsets and network service from one place – Nokia.com.

Comments

Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus Nord LE Announced — Only One Single Unit Will Be Shipped

