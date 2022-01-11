Technology News
Nokia Lite Earbuds BH-205 With 36 Hours of Battery Life, Nokia Wired Buds WB 101 Launched in India

Nokia Wired Buds come with support for voice assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.

By David Delima | Updated: 11 January 2022 14:35 IST
Photo Credit: HMD Global

Nokia Lite Earbuds BH-205 offer a total battery life of up to 36 hours

Highlights
  • Nokia Lite Earbuds BH-205 feature 6mm drivers
  • Nokia Wired Buds come in Black, White, Blue, and Red colour options
  • Nokia Wired Buds also feature a clip to reduce noise while on the move

Nokia Lite Earbuds BH-205 and Nokia Wired Buds WB 101 were launched in India on Tuesday, January 11. The company's new true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds offer a total battery life of up to 36 hours, which includes the backup of the charging case. The company's new Nokia Wired Buds feature a flat, tangle-free cable, an audio jack, and a cable clip. The new earphones join HMD Global's audio accessories in the country that also include Nokia Power Earbuds Lite and Nokia True Wireless Earbuds.

Nokia Lite Earbuds BH-205, Nokia Wired Buds WB 101 price in India, availability

Nokia Lite Earbuds BH-205 price in India is set at Rs. 2,799, and the TWS earphones will be available in a single Charcoal colour option. The TWS earbuds will be available for purchase via the official Nokia website, e-commerce websites, and retail stores.

Meanwhile, Nokia Wired Buds WB 101 price in India is set at Rs. 299, and will be available in Black, White, Blue, and Red colour options. Like the TWS earbuds, the new Nokia Wired Buds will be available for purchase via the company's official website, e-commerce websites, and retail stores, according to the company.

Nokia Lite Earbuds BH-205 specifications

Nokia Lite Earbuds BH-205 feature 6mm drivers and offer studio-tuned audio quality, according to the company. The wireless earbuds can be used independently of each other, with automatic switching to mono audio when only one earbud is in use. Nokia Lite Earbuds BH-205 come with Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

According to HMD Global, the new Nokia Lite Earbuds support both Google Assistant and Siri for voice commands. The TWS earbuds come with a 40mAh battery for each earbud that deliver up to six hours of playtime on a single charge — with an additional 30 hours coming from its 400mAh charging case battery. The earbuds do not offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

Nokia Wired Buds WB 101 specifications

Nokia Wired Buds WB 101 feature 10mm drivers and offer an angled design, according to HMD Global. The wired earphones have a flat tangle-free cable and feature an audio jack angled at 135 degrees for durability. Nokia Wired Buds also come with an in-line microphone for calls, as well as controls for media playback.

The new Nokia Wired Buds support voice assistants including Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, according to HMD Global. The wired earphones feature passive noise isolation and come with a built-in clip that can be used to secure the earphones and prevent extra noise while on the move.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Nokia Lite Earbuds BH 205, Nokia Wired Buds WB 101, Nokia, HMD Global, Nokia Lite Earbuds Specifications, Nokia Wired Buds Specifications, Nokia Lite Earbuds Price, Nokia Wired Buds Price, Nokia TWS Earbuds, Nokia Earphones, TWS Earbuds
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Wi-Fi Only Model Launched in India, Starts at Rs. 93,999
