Nokia Go Earbuds 2+ and Nokia Go Earbuds 2 Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones debuted globally on Tuesday. The TWS earphones by Nokia licensee HMD Global are touted to deliver up a total battery life of 24 hours. These feature 10mm drivers that are said to give the earphones some extra bass. Nokia Go Earbuds 2+ and Nokia Go Earbuds 2 Pro feature environmental noise cancellation (ENC). Both TWS earphones from Nokia are IPX4 rated for sweat and splash resistance.

Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Nokia Go Earbuds 2 Pro price, availability

Nokia Go Earbuds 2+ and Nokia Go Earbuds 2 Pro price was not listed on the official website at the time of writing. However, the former is reportedly priced at $39.99 (roughly Rs. 3,000) and the latter is said to retail for $44.99 (roughly Rs. 3,400). Both TWS earphones from Nokia's latest TWS earbuds are offered in Black and White colour options.

Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Nokia Go Earbuds 2 Pro specifications, features

The Nokia Go Earbuds 2+ and Nokia Go Earbuds 2 Pro feature 10mm neodymium drivers that are touted to deliver extra bass. Both get Bluetooth v5.2 for connecting to various devices and also feature Google's fast pair technology for quick pairing with Android devices. The Nokia TWS earphones get environmental noise cancellation (ENC) that helps users hear background noises along with calls.

Nokia claims that both Nokia Go Earbuds 2+ and Nokia Go Earbuds 2 Pro can last for up to 24 hours with the charging case that has a 300mAh battery. Each earbud packs a 40mAh battery. The TWS earphones can be fully charged in 1.5 hours while the charging case is charged completely charged in two hours using a USB Type-C port.

Both earphones have IPX4 rating for sweat and splash resistance. Nokia Go Earbuds 2+ and Nokia Go Earbuds 2 Pro's earbuds measure 35.5x18.5x22mm and weigh 4.3 grams each. Whereas their charging case measures 28x52x60mm and weighs 48 grams.