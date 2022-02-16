Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Go Earbuds 2 Pro With Environmental Noise Cancellation, 24 Hour Battery Life Launched

Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Go Earbuds 2 Pro With Environmental Noise Cancellation, 24-Hour Battery Life Launched

Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Go Earbuds 2 Pro are reportedly priced at $39.99 (roughly Rs. 3,000) and $44.99 (roughly Rs. 3,400), respectively.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 16 February 2022 14:00 IST
Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Go Earbuds 2 Pro With Environmental Noise Cancellation, 24-Hour Battery Life Launched

Photo Credit: HMD Global

(L-R) Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Nokia Go Earbuds 2 Pro are offered in Black and White colour options

Highlights
  • Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Go Earbuds 2 Pro get 10mm neodymium drivers
  • They are IPX4 rated for sweat and splash resistance
  • Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Go Earbuds 2 Pro get Google's Fast Pair technology

Nokia Go Earbuds 2+ and Nokia Go Earbuds 2 Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones debuted globally on Tuesday. The TWS earphones by Nokia licensee HMD Global are touted to deliver up a total battery life of 24 hours. These feature 10mm drivers that are said to give the earphones some extra bass. Nokia Go Earbuds 2+ and Nokia Go Earbuds 2 Pro feature environmental noise cancellation (ENC). Both TWS earphones from Nokia are IPX4 rated for sweat and splash resistance.

Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Nokia Go Earbuds 2 Pro price, availability

Nokia Go Earbuds 2+ and Nokia Go Earbuds 2 Pro price was not listed on the official website at the time of writing. However, the former is reportedly priced at $39.99 (roughly Rs. 3,000) and the latter is said to retail for $44.99 (roughly Rs. 3,400). Both TWS earphones from Nokia's latest TWS earbuds are offered in Black and White colour options.

Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Nokia Go Earbuds 2 Pro specifications, features

The Nokia Go Earbuds 2+ and Nokia Go Earbuds 2 Pro feature 10mm neodymium drivers that are touted to deliver extra bass. Both get Bluetooth v5.2 for connecting to various devices and also feature Google's fast pair technology for quick pairing with Android devices. The Nokia TWS earphones get environmental noise cancellation (ENC) that helps users hear background noises along with calls.

Nokia claims that both Nokia Go Earbuds 2+ and Nokia Go Earbuds 2 Pro can last for up to 24 hours with the charging case that has a 300mAh battery. Each earbud packs a 40mAh battery. The TWS earphones can be fully charged in 1.5 hours while the charging case is charged completely charged in two hours using a USB Type-C port.

Both earphones have IPX4 rating for sweat and splash resistance. Nokia Go Earbuds 2+ and Nokia Go Earbuds 2 Pro's earbuds measure 35.5x18.5x22mm and weigh 4.3 grams each. Whereas their charging case measures 28x52x60mm and weighs 48 grams.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nokia Go Earbuds 2+ Earphones

Nokia Go Earbuds 2+ Earphones

Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Type Earphones
Advertisement
Nokia Go Earbuds 2 Pro Earphones

Nokia Go Earbuds 2 Pro Earphones

Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, Nokia Go Earbuds 2 Plus, Nokia Go Earbuds 2 Plus Price, Nokia Go Earbuds 2 Plus Specifications, Nokia Go Earbuds 2 Pro, Nokia Go Earbuds 2 Pro Price, Nokia Go Earbuds 2 Pro Specifications, HMD Global
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
InMobi's Roposo in Discussions for Social Commerce Venture With Reliance Retail

Related Stories

Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Go Earbuds 2 Pro With Environmental Noise Cancellation, 24-Hour Battery Life Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. Realme 9 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Launch in India Today: Watch Livestream
  3. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  5. Nothing Phone Teased by Founder Carl Pei in Cryptic Tweets
  6. Garena Free Fire, AppLock Available via Samsung’s App Store Despite Ban
  7. Logitech POP Keys Keyboard, POP Mouse With Emoji Shortcuts Debut in India
  8. Garena Free Fire: What Is It? Why Was it Banned? 5 Alternatives
  9. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price in India Leaked Online
  10. Redmi Smart TV X43 Goes on Sale for the First Time in India Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Go Earbuds 2 Pro With Environmental Noise Cancellation, 24-Hour Battery Life Launched
  2. InMobi's Roposo in Discussions for Social Commerce Venture With Reliance Retail
  3. First Woman Said to Be Cured of HIV After Stem Cell Transplant
  4. Realme GT 2 Series Global Launch Timeline Tipped, Said to Debut During MWC 2022
  5. Huawei Premises in India Raided by Income Tax Department in Tax Evasion Investigation
  6. Fortnite Brings Gyro Controls to PS5, PS4, and PC, Introduces New Flick Stick Controls With Latest Update
  7. Vivo V23e 5G Price in India Tipped Again Ahead of Launch
  8. Bank of Russia Successfully Begins Trials of Its CBDC Named 'Digital Ruble'
  9. Windows 11 Update Brings Amazon Appstore Preview for Android Apps, Taskbar Improvements, More
  10. Sony LinkBuds TWS Earbuds Innovative 'Open Ring Design', Speak-to-Chat Feature Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.