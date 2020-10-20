Technology News
Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones With 40mm Drivers, Up to 40 Hours Battery Life Launched

Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones price is set at EUR 59 (roughly Rs. 5,100).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 October 2020 16:35 IST
Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones will go on sale in global markets starting November

Highlights
  • Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones come with a foldable headband
  • The headphones are the global version of those launched in China in July
  • Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones support Siri and Google Assistant

Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones have been launched with an over-ear design and 40mm dynamic drivers. The headphones also include an inbuilt battery that is rated to deliver up to 40 hours of audio playback on a single charge. Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones come with universal voice assistant support that lets you communicate with Google Assistant or Siri. Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones are essentially the global variant of the Nokia Essential True Wireless Headphones E1200 that debuted in China in July.

Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones price

Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones carry a price tag of EUR 59 (roughly Rs. 5,100) in Europe and are set to go on sale globally starting November this year. The headphones come in a single Black colour option.

Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones specifications, features

Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones feature 40mm dynamic drivers that come with a frequency response range of between 20Hz and 20,000Hz. The drivers are also touted to deliver an enhanced bass output. The headphones come with a foldable headband.

Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones support Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity. However, a 3.5mm audio jack is also available to enable a wired playback experience. The headphones also sport a Micro-USB port for charging.

Nokia licensee HMD Global has provided a 500mAh non-removable battery that is rated to deliver up to 40 hours of listening time and can be fully charged in three hours. There is an anodised aluminium outer cover along with soft earbuds to provide a comfortable experience. You can also activate Google Assistant or Siri directly through the Essential Wireless Headphones to get directions, change the existing track, or make a voice call while on the go. The headphones weigh 197 grams.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones Price, Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones Specifications, Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones, Nokia, HMD Global
