Nokia Essential True Wireless Earphones E3200 and E3500 as well as Nokia Essential True Wireless Headphones E1200 have been unveiled by the Nokia brand licensee for earphones and mobile accessories RichGo Technology. All three new audio devices are designed to meet different demands. While the Nokia Essential True Wireless Earphones E3200 are designed for an on-the-go music playback experience, the Nokia Essential True Wireless Earphones E3500 are aimed to provide a high-quality audio output along with Qualcomm's cVc and aptX technologies. The Nokia Essential True Wireless Headphones E1200, on the other hand, offer a robust sound experience with an over-the-ear design.

The Nokia Essential True Wireless Earphones E3200, Nokia Essential True Wireless Earphones E3500, and Nokia Essential True Wireless Headphones E1200 price details are yet to be revealed. However, all three models are already listed on Shenzhen-based RichGo's website. This suggests their imminent availability in the Chinese market. Furthermore, the audio devices are listed with their detailed specifications on the Nokia Global site with a “coming soon” tag.

Nokia Essential True Wireless Earphones E3200 specifications, features

The Nokia Essential True Wireless Earphones E3200 come in a rounded, stem-less design and feature 6mm dynamic drivers, along with a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20kHz. The earbuds also come with a sound pressure level of 103 decibels (dB) and an impedance of 16 ohms. Further, you'll get touch controls and a splash-resistant build that is IPX5 certified.

Nokia Essential True Wireless Earphones E3200 come with 6mm drivers

While each earbud of the Nokia Essential True Wireless Earphones E3200 packs a 50mAh battery, there is a charging case that has a 360mAh battery. This brings a total of up to 17 hours of backup on a single charge, though the earbuds themselves are capable of delivering up to five hours of usage time on a single charge.

The earbuds come with Bluetooth v5.0 support and include hands-free access to Google Assistant and Siri. There is also an Ambient Mode that lets you hear your surroundings.

The Nokia Essential True Wireless Earphones E3200 earbuds weigh four grams each, whereas the charging case weighs 27 grams.

Nokia Essential True Wireless Earphones E3500 specifications, features

If you're looking for an AirPods alternative, the Nokia Essential True Wireless Earphones E3500 is the latest entrant in the market. The earbuds carry 10mm drivers that have 103dB sensitivity and 16-ohm impedance. You'll also be offered with a frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz. There is also an IPX5-certified build. Further, the earbuds have dual microphones along with Qualcomm's cVc technology to reduce background noise. You can also switch to the Ambient Mode to hear your surrounding sounds.

Nokia Essential True Wireless Earphones E3500 are capable of reducing background noise

The Nokia Essential True Wireless Earphones E3500 come with Qualcomm's aptX support to deliver a consistent audio output. The earbuds pack 48mAh batteries, while the bundled charging case comes with a 360mAh battery. This brings a total battery life of 25 hours, though you'll get seven hours of usage from the single charge of the earbuds. Furthermore, Bluetooth v5.0 is provided on the connectivity front.

The each earbud of the Nokia Essential True Wireless Earphones E3500 weighs five grams, while the charging case has 32 grams of weight. Moreover, you'll get support to access Google Assistant or Apple Siri.

Nokia Essential True Wireless Headphones E1200 specifications, features

The Nokia Essential True Wireless Headphones E1200 are designed for the users who want an over-the-ear option. The headphones come with 40mm dynamic drivers — with 106dB sound pressure level and 32-ohm impedance. There is a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20kHz. You'll also get a built-in microphone. Further, the headphones come with a foldable headband and have a matte black metal cover with gloss-finish earcups.

Nokia Essential True Wireless Headphones E1200 feature a foldable headband

Similar to the new earbuds, the headphones also have Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity support. There is also hands-free access to Google Assistant and Apple Siri. Besides, the headphones weigh 197 grams and pack a 500mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 40 hours of music playback on a single charge.

