Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000, True Wireless Earphones ANC T3110 Launched in India by Flipkart

Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000, True Wireless Earphones ANC T3110 Launched in India by Flipkart

Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 is a neckband style headset that is listed on Flipkart in two colours.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 5 April 2021 16:22 IST
Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000, True Wireless Earphones ANC T3110 Launched in India by Flipkart

Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 has Bluetooth v5.1

Highlights
  • Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 cost Rs. 1,999
  • The two audio devices will go on sale from April 9
  • Nokia True Wireless Earphones ANC T3110 have three mics

Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 and Nokia True Wireless Earphones ANC T3110 were launched in India on Monday as the latest entrants in the lineup of Nokia-branded devices by Flipkart. They boast of impressive specifications for the price and claim to have lag-free audio. The Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 and True Wireless Earphone ANC T3110 are both sweat proof and come with water resistance ratings. Additionally, the Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 is powered by Qualcomm QCC3034 Bluetooth Audio chipset.

Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000, Nokia True Wireless Earphone ANC T3110: Price in India

Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 is priced at Rs. 1,999 and is offered in Midnight Black and Twilight Blue colours. It will be available for purchase in the country from April 9 via Flipkart. It should be noted that the Flipkart page currently lists the Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 at Rs. 2,999.

On the other hand, the Nokia True Wireless (TWS) Earphones ANC T3110 are priced at Rs. 3,999. They will also be available from April 9 but have been listed on Flipkart for Rs. 5,999.

Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 specifications

The T2000 neckband style Bluetooth headset is powered by the Qualcomm QCC3034 Bluetooth Audio SoC and support SBC, AAC, Qualcomm apt X, and aptX HD. It is sweat proof and comes with IPX4 water resistance. It comes with 11mm drivers and a single microphone for calls. The Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 has Bluetooth v5.1. In terms of battery, Nokia claims 14 hours of batter life from 100 percent and the neckband headset can deliver 9 hours of battery life with a 10-minute charge.

Nokia True Wireless Earphones ANC T3110 specifications

The Nokia True Wireless Earphones ANC T3110 come with 12.5mm drivers and IPX7 water resistance rating. These have three microphones and boast of active noise cancellation (ANC). You get Bluetooth v5.1 for connectivity. Unlike the Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 SBC, the True Wireless Earphones ANC T3110 come with support for only SBC. In terms of battery life, they can deliver 5.5 hours with an additional 22 Hours with the case when ANC is turned off. With ANC on, they can deliver 4.5 hours of battery life along with an additional 18 hours with the case.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000, Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 price in India, Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 specifications, Nokia True Wireless Earphones ANC T3110, Nokia True Wireless EarphonesANC T3110 price in India, Nokia True Wireless Earphones ANC T3110 specifications, Nokia
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Byju’s Acquires Aakash Educational Services Tutorial Chain, Deal Said to Cost Nearly $1 Billion
Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000, True Wireless Earphones ANC T3110 Launched in India by Flipkart
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LG Mobile Phone Business Closed Down Worldwide Due to Losses
  2. Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. From 1986 Auctions for $660,000
  3. Samsung Galaxy F02s, Galaxy F12 With Waterdrop-Style Notches Debut in India
  4. Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000, True Wireless Earphones ANC T3110 Launched
  5. Byju’s Acquires Aakash Tutorial Chain, Deal Said to Cost Nearly $1 Billion
  6. Godzilla vs. Kong Box Office Nears $300 Million in 12 Days
  7. Tata Sky HD Set-Top Boxes Get Discounts of Up to Rs. 400
  8. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
  9. NASA’s Mars Ingenuity Helicopter Drops on Surface of Red Planet
  10. Watch the New Trailer for Marvel’s Black Widow
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000, True Wireless Earphones ANC T3110 Launched in India by Flipkart
  2. Twitter’s Disciplinary Slowdown Over Deletion of Banned Content in Russia Extended Until May 15
  3. Byju’s Acquires Aakash Educational Services Tutorial Chain, Deal Said to Cost Nearly $1 Billion
  4. Gmail Gets Tabs for Mail, Chat, Meet, and Rooms; Integrates Google Chat for All Accounts: How to Activate
  5. Redmi 20X Could Launch in China as a Rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G; Price, Specifications Tipped
  6. Realme Buds Air 2 Neo TWS Earbuds With Up to 28 Hours of Battery Life Launching on April 7
  7. OnePlus Watch May Get Always-On Display Feature via OTA Update Soon
  8. Realme Narzo 30 Alleged Geekbench Listing Hints at MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, 6GB RAM
  9. Samsung Galaxy F02s, Galaxy F12 With Waterdrop-Style Display Notches Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Oppo A74 5G Launch Date May Be April 13; Australian Retailer Website Listing Tips Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com