Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 and Nokia True Wireless Earphones ANC T3110 were launched in India on Monday as the latest entrants in the lineup of Nokia-branded devices by Flipkart. They boast of impressive specifications for the price and claim to have lag-free audio. The Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 and True Wireless Earphone ANC T3110 are both sweat proof and come with water resistance ratings. Additionally, the Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 is powered by Qualcomm QCC3034 Bluetooth Audio chipset.

Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000, Nokia True Wireless Earphone ANC T3110: Price in India

Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 is priced at Rs. 1,999 and is offered in Midnight Black and Twilight Blue colours. It will be available for purchase in the country from April 9 via Flipkart. It should be noted that the Flipkart page currently lists the Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 at Rs. 2,999.

On the other hand, the Nokia True Wireless (TWS) Earphones ANC T3110 are priced at Rs. 3,999. They will also be available from April 9 but have been listed on Flipkart for Rs. 5,999.

Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 specifications

The T2000 neckband style Bluetooth headset is powered by the Qualcomm QCC3034 Bluetooth Audio SoC and support SBC, AAC, Qualcomm apt X, and aptX HD. It is sweat proof and comes with IPX4 water resistance. It comes with 11mm drivers and a single microphone for calls. The Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 has Bluetooth v5.1. In terms of battery, Nokia claims 14 hours of batter life from 100 percent and the neckband headset can deliver 9 hours of battery life with a 10-minute charge.

Nokia True Wireless Earphones ANC T3110 specifications

The Nokia True Wireless Earphones ANC T3110 come with 12.5mm drivers and IPX7 water resistance rating. These have three microphones and boast of active noise cancellation (ANC). You get Bluetooth v5.1 for connectivity. Unlike the Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 SBC, the True Wireless Earphones ANC T3110 come with support for only SBC. In terms of battery life, they can deliver 5.5 hours with an additional 22 Hours with the case when ANC is turned off. With ANC on, they can deliver 4.5 hours of battery life along with an additional 18 hours with the case.

