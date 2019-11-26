Affordable audio and accessories manufacturer Noise is best known for its range of true wireless earphones. However, the company also has other audio products, including neckband-style Bluetooth earphones as part of its Tune range. The latest product from the company is the Noise Tune Flex, which is a Bluetooth neckband-style headset priced at Rs. 2,199. The Noise Tune Flex is available now in three colour variants, and can be purchased on Amazon, Flipkart, and the company's own e-store, gonoise.com.

The Noise Tune Flex comes with Qualcomm CVC 8.0 technology, which offers noise cancellation to improve sound quality on voice calls. The device also features Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, allows dual pairing so that the headset can be used simultaneously with two devices, and is IPX5 rated for water resistance. The headset uses 10mm dynamic drivers, and has a claimed battery life of up to 12 hours of listening per charge.

Users can additionally use Siri and Google Assistant on the Noise Tune Flex when connected to compatible smartphones and devices. The earphones have a flexible neckband for comfort, and are available in three colours - space grey, teal green, and bronze grey. There are also controls on the neckband for playback, volume and calls.

Noise is a popular brand online, particularly for its range of true wireless earphones, including the Noise Shots X3 and the Noise Shots X-Buds. The company also manufactures and sells fitness trackers, smart watches, action cameras, and mobile accessories.