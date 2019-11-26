Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Noise Tune Flex Bluetooth Neckband Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,199

Noise Tune Flex Bluetooth Neckband Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,199

The earphones come with Qualcomm CVC 8.0 noise control technology

By | Updated: 26 November 2019 14:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Noise Tune Flex Bluetooth Neckband Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,199

The earphones feature a flexible neckband-style design

Highlights
  • Noise has launched the Tune Flex wireless earphones for Rs. 2,199
  • The headset offers up to 12 hours of battery life per charge
  • Noise is known for its range of affordable audio and camera products

Affordable audio and accessories manufacturer Noise is best known for its range of true wireless earphones. However, the company also has other audio products, including neckband-style Bluetooth earphones as part of its Tune range. The latest product from the company is the Noise Tune Flex, which is a Bluetooth neckband-style headset priced at Rs. 2,199. The Noise Tune Flex is available now in three colour variants, and can be purchased on Amazon, Flipkart, and the company's own e-store, gonoise.com.

The Noise Tune Flex comes with Qualcomm CVC 8.0 technology, which offers noise cancellation to improve sound quality on voice calls. The device also features Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, allows dual pairing so that the headset can be used simultaneously with two devices, and is IPX5 rated for water resistance. The headset uses 10mm dynamic drivers, and has a claimed battery life of up to 12 hours of listening per charge.

Users can additionally use Siri and Google Assistant on the Noise Tune Flex when connected to compatible smartphones and devices. The earphones have a flexible neckband for comfort, and are available in three colours - space grey, teal green, and bronze grey. There are also controls on the neckband for playback, volume and calls.

Noise is a popular brand online, particularly for its range of true wireless earphones, including the Noise Shots X3 and the Noise Shots X-Buds. The company also manufactures and sells fitness trackers, smart watches, action cameras, and mobile accessories.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Noise, Noise Tune Flex, Bluetooth, earphones
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S With Brightness Control, Child Mode Launched in India
Honor Smartphones
Noise Tune Flex Bluetooth Neckband Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,199
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Spotted Working on Self-Destructing Messages Feature
  2. Xiaomi Mi Super Sale Offers Up to Rs. 3,000 Off on Redmi K20 Series, More
  3. Vivo U20 vs Vivo U10: What's the Difference?
  4. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Kicks Off: Here Are the Best Offers
  5. ColorOS 7 Debuts in India With Localised Features, Performance Enhancements
  6. UIDAI Launches More Secure mAadhaar App for Android, iOS
  7. WhatsApp for iPhone Gets Call Waiting Support, Chat Screen Redesign
  8. Redmi K30 Series Set to Launch Officially on December 10
  9. Redmi Note 8 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm via Amazon, Mi.com
  10. Black Friday 2019: How to Shop From India and What You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Noise Tune Flex Bluetooth Neckband Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,199
  2. Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S With Brightness Control, Child Mode Launched in India
  3. Facebook Dark Mode Testing Spotted by Android Users
  4. Xiaomi Mi Super Sale Starts With Up to Rs. 3,000 Discount on Redmi K20 Series, Price Cuts on Budget Phones
  5. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Sail Past 1 Million-Unit Sales in 1 Month, Xiaomi India Chief Manu Kumar Jain Reveals
  6. UIDAI Launches More Secure mAadhaar App for Android, iOS
  7. Huawei MatePad Pro With 10.8-Inch QHD+ Display, 7,250mAh Battery Launched; 5G Version Expected in Q1 2020
  8. ColorOS 7 With Riding Mode, DocVault, Other Localised Features Launched in India
  9. Tesla Cybertruck Windows Would Have Been Unbreakable if Not for the Sledgehammer: Elon Musk
  10. WhatsApp Spotted Working on Self-Destructing 'Delete Message' Feature in Latest Android Beta
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.