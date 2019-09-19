Technology News
  • Noise Shots X Buds Truly Wireless Earphones Launched in India, priced at Rs. 3,999

Noise Shots X-Buds Truly Wireless Earphones Launched in India, priced at Rs. 3,999

The truly wireless earphones come with support for Siri and Google Assistant.

By | Updated: 19 September 2019 12:57 IST
The latest earphones from Noise have a new design

Highlights
  • The Noise Shots X-Buds feature an improved design
  • The charging case offers an additional three charges to the earphones
  • There are also tap-based gesture controls for playback

Indian audio manufacturer Noise is a popular name in the affordable audio space, and has thrown its weight behind budget truly wireless earphones. The company has now launched its latest product in India, the Noise Shots X-Buds, which are priced at Rs. 3,999. The truly wireless earphones feature a different design to earlier products from Noise, and are set to go on sale today on the company's official e-store, gonoise.com. The earphones are a follow up to the Noise Shots X3 and Noise Shots X5, which were launched earlier this year.

The Noise Shots X-Buds look different to the earlier truly wireless earphones from the company, with long stalks that extend downwards from the earbuds, similar to the design of the Apple AirPods.

The earphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, and have a claimed battery life of four hours per full charge of the earbuds. The charging case has a 650mah battery that is claimed to charge the earbuds three times over. The Noise Shots X-Buds earphones also have gesture controls for playback and voice assistant functions, and are IPX5 rated for water resistance.

Noise is known for its affordable products across various categories, including audio, smart wearables, action cameras, and mobile accessories. We have previously reviewed the Noise Shots X3 which we found to be decent for the price.

Comments

Further reading: Noise, truly wireless earphones, Noise Shots X-Buds
Ali Pardiwala

