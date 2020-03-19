Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Noise Shots Groove With 15 Hours of Playtime, IPX5 Rating Launched in India at Rs. 2,799

Noise Shots Groove With 15 Hours of Playtime, IPX5 Rating Launched in India at Rs. 2,799

Noise Shots Groove have touch functionality which lets you change tracks, activate voice assistant with a touch.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 March 2020 19:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Noise Shots Groove With 15 Hours of Playtime, IPX5 Rating Launched in India at Rs. 2,799

Noise Shots Groove come in Matte Black colour option

Highlights
  • Noise Shots Groove are currently available at a discounted price
  • They have IPX5 rating and Bluetooth v5.0
  • Noise Shots Groove have 15 hours of playtime

Noise Shots Groove, a new pair of truly wireless earbuds, have been launched in India. The Shots Groove boast of accentuated low end frequency response which gives them an improved bass response. They come with a circular charging case and are available in only one colour as of now – Matte Black. They are available for Rs. 2,799 - however, the company is running a special offer for a limited time from March 19 to March 22 that takes the price down to Rs. 2,659. The Shots Groove by Noise can be purchased from the website as well as from Flipkart.com.

Talking about the functions available on the Shots Groove, there is a touch panel on the earbuds with which you can receive, reject, end calls, and during calls, the earbuds support stereo mode. They allow you to change tracks, increase or decrease volume, as well as activate whatever voice assistant you use (Google/Siri). You will need to hold the earbud for 1 second to activate your voice assistant. The Noise Shots Groove are available in only one colour option as of now but the company says Midnight Blue and Sage Grey variants are coming soon.

The new truly wireless earbuds by Noise, according to the company, have been designed for bass lovers. They have a 6mm driver which is in line with some of the competition. They have support for Bluetooth v5.0 with a range of 10 metres and weigh just 4.4 grams. They have a total playtime of 15 hours with the earbuds delivering 5 hours of playtime on a single charge. According to Noise, the Shots Groove take 1.5 hours to charge. They come with an IPX5 Rating which means they are resistant to sweat and “little rain,” according to the webpage.

Coming to the charging case, it has an LED light indicator that shows the remaining battery level in the earbuds. It flashes red while charging and turns off when fully charged. The case takes 2 hours to be fully charge which can be done using the USB Type-C port on the case.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Noise, Noise Shots Groove, IPX5 rating, Noise Shots Groove Price in India, Noise Shots Groove Specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
Oppo A12 Spotted on IMDA Certification Website With 4G Support, Might Launch Soon
iPad Pro 2020 Comes With 6GB RAM Across All Variants, Houses U1 Ultra-Wideband Chip: Report

Related Stories

Noise Shots Groove With 15 Hours of Playtime, IPX5 Rating Launched in India at Rs. 2,799
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s How to See WhatsApp Messages Deleted by Others
  2. Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on March 31, Reveals Xiaomi
  3. Nokia 8.2, 5.3, 1.3 Expected to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  4. Flipkart's Sale Brings 'Lowest' Prices on Popular Phones
  5. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Teased to Launch in India Soon
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  7. Realme Narzo Smartphone Series Teased to Come Soon
  8. Apple Launches New MacBook Air With ‘Magic Keyboard’, 256GB Base Storage
  9. Realme 6i With 5,000mAh Battery, Helio G80 SoC Launched
  10. Samsung Galaxy A41 With Triple Rear Cameras, IP68 Build Goes Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Android 11 Developer Preview 2 Name-Drops Google’s Fast Share File Transfer Feature
  2. Realme C3 A.15 Update Brings Improved Camera, Minor Bug Fixes
  3. TikTok Relies on WHO, Indian State Police Departments to Offer Accurate Coronavirus Information to Users
  4. Steam Game Festival: Spring Edition Now Live With Free Demos of Over 40 Indie Games
  5. iPad Pro 2020 Comes With 6GB RAM Across All Variants, Houses U1 Ultra-Wideband Chip: Report
  6. Noise Shots Groove With 15 Hours of Playtime, IPX5 Rating Launched in India at Rs. 2,799
  7. Oppo A12 Spotted on IMDA Certification Website With 4G Support, Might Launch Soon
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Olympic Edition With Matte Gold Colour Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Oppo A12e Specifications Tipped, Said to Include 3GB RAM, Snapdragon 450 SoC
  10. Byju's Sees 60 Percent Increase in Traffic After Making Learning Free Amid Coronavirus
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.