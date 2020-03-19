Noise Shots Groove, a new pair of truly wireless earbuds, have been launched in India. The Shots Groove boast of accentuated low end frequency response which gives them an improved bass response. They come with a circular charging case and are available in only one colour as of now – Matte Black. They are available for Rs. 2,799 - however, the company is running a special offer for a limited time from March 19 to March 22 that takes the price down to Rs. 2,659. The Shots Groove by Noise can be purchased from the website as well as from Flipkart.com.

Talking about the functions available on the Shots Groove, there is a touch panel on the earbuds with which you can receive, reject, end calls, and during calls, the earbuds support stereo mode. They allow you to change tracks, increase or decrease volume, as well as activate whatever voice assistant you use (Google/Siri). You will need to hold the earbud for 1 second to activate your voice assistant. The Noise Shots Groove are available in only one colour option as of now but the company says Midnight Blue and Sage Grey variants are coming soon.

The new truly wireless earbuds by Noise, according to the company, have been designed for bass lovers. They have a 6mm driver which is in line with some of the competition. They have support for Bluetooth v5.0 with a range of 10 metres and weigh just 4.4 grams. They have a total playtime of 15 hours with the earbuds delivering 5 hours of playtime on a single charge. According to Noise, the Shots Groove take 1.5 hours to charge. They come with an IPX5 Rating which means they are resistant to sweat and “little rain,” according to the webpage.

Coming to the charging case, it has an LED light indicator that shows the remaining battery level in the earbuds. It flashes red while charging and turns off when fully charged. The case takes 2 hours to be fully charge which can be done using the USB Type-C port on the case.