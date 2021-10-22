Noise Sense Bluetooth neckband-style earphones were launched in India on Friday. The in-ear Bluetooth earphones are offered in two different colour options and come with 10mm drivers. Noise Sense feature voice assistance control and provide a vibration alert when the user gets a call on the paired smartphone. The wireless earphones are IPX5-rated for water resistance. Noise Sense Bluetooth earphones feature the company's proprietary fast charging technology that is claimed to provide up to eight hours of battery life with just eight minutes of charging.

Noise Sense price in India, availability

Noise Sense earphones are priced at Rs. 1,099, which is a discounted price from its original cost of Rs. 2,499. The company didn't disclose how long the discounted price will be available for. The pair is offered in Black and Blue colours. The neckband-style earphones are available for purchase via Amazon and Noise website.

Noise Sense specifications, features

Noise Sense neckband-style earphones are powered by 10mm drivers and feature an inbuilt mic for calls. The earphones come with touch controls for answering or rejecting calls, adjusting the volume, controlling music tracks, and more.

The New Noise audio device have magnetic earbuds with fin tips that stick together when hanging around the neck. The earphones have voice assistance control as well.

As per the listing on Amazon, the Noise Sense earphones support dual pairing with two devices at the same time. The earphones feature Bluetooth v5 for connectivity. The neckband-style earphones are IPX5 rated for sweat- and water-resistance. The earphones come with a USB Type-C port for charging as well.

In terms of battery life, Noise claims that an eight-minute charge can give the earphones up to eight hours of battery life, thanks to the proprietary Instacharge fast charging technology. The earphones can offer a total playtime of 25 hours on full charge. Noise Sense earphones weigh 30 grams.

