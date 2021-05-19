Technology News
  Noise Flair Neckband Earphones With Touch Controls, 35 Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Noise Flair Neckband Earphones With Touch Controls, 35-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Noise Flair neckband earphones have magnetic earbuds that can be uncoupled to answer calls.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 May 2021 16:11 IST
Noise Flair Neckband Earphones With Touch Controls, 35-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Noise Flair has a dual-mic with noise cancellation

Highlights
  • Noise Flair neckband earphones have a feature to easily answer calls
  • The earphones support dual pairing with Bluetooth v5.0
  • Noise Flair neckband earphone have a claimed 35 hours of battery life

Noise Flair neckband earphones were launched in India on Wednesday, May 19. The company claims that these are the first touch-enabled Bluetooth neckband-style earphones in the country. The earphones have touch inputs towards the end of the neckband and not on the earbuds themselves. The Noise Flair neckband earphones are offered in four colour options and have wing-tip style earbuds for a more secure fit. The earphones feature the company's Swiftcaller technology that provides vibration alerts when you get a call. They also come with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) powered by Qualcomm.

Noise Flair price in India

Noise Flair neckband earphones are priced at Rs. 1,799 which is a discounted price from its original cost of Rs. 3,999. The pair is offered in Carbon Black, Forest Green, Mist Grey, and Stone Blue colours. The neckband style earphones are available for purchase from Amazon and Noise India website.

Noise Flair specifications, features

Noise Flair neckband earphones are powered by 10mm drivers and come with Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity. They have a wireless range of 10 metres and support features like auto-pairing and dual-pairing. Noise Flair earphones have magnetic earbuds that stick together when hanging around your neck. It comes with Swiftcaller technology that gives call vibration alerts and allows you to attend calls by just uncoupling the earbuds.

The earphones support fast charging and hands-free calling as well. The neckband earphones from Noise have touch controls on the neckband that allow you to control your media and calls. The earphones have dual microphones located on the neckband that also feature noise cancellation. In terms of battery life, Noise says that the pair can last up to 35 hours at 70 percent volume on a single charge and an eight-minute charge can deliver eight hours of playtime. The total charge time is advertised as 40 minutes. There is a charging indicator as well.

Noise Flair neckband comes with IPX5 water resistance and weighs just 37 grams.

Noise Flair, Noise Flair Price in India, Noise Flair Specifications, Noise
Vineet Washington
Google I/O 2021: Google Health’s New AI Tools Can Identify Common Skin Problems, Potential TB Patients
Noise Flair Neckband Earphones With Touch Controls, 35-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
