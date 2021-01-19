Technology News
loading
  Noise Elan TWS Earbuds With Environmental Noise Cancelling Technology Launched in India

Noise Elan TWS Earbuds With Environmental Noise Cancelling Technology Launched in India

Noise Elan TWS earbuds have a quad microphone setup for better voice quality and noise cancellation.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 19 January 2021 15:53 IST
Noise Elan TWS Earbuds With Environmental Noise Cancelling Technology Launched in India

The Noise Elan TWS earbuds support Bluetooth 5.2

Highlights
  • Noise Elan TWS Earbuds are being offered at a launch price of Rs. 3,499
  • Noise Elan are equipped with 6mm Titanium drivers
  • The earbuds are available in a Shadow Grey (Black) colour

Noise Elan have been launched as the company's first environmental noise cancelling (ENC) TWS earbuds in India. The earbuds have a quad microphone setup and are powered by Qualcomm aptX Adaptive technology. Noise Elan are touted to offer a playtime of up to eight hours that can be extended to 36 hours with the charging case. The TWS earbuds support Bluetooth 5.2, low latency, and voice assistant features. The Noise Elan earbuds also have a transparency mode for ambient noise adjustment.

Noise Elan price in India, availability

Noise Elan are currently available at a special launch price of Rs. 3,499 in India. The earbuds can be purchased via Noise's website and are also available through Amazon. After a few days, Noise Elan will be priced at Rs. 3,999 in the country. The earbuds are offered in a Shadow Grey (Black) colour option.

Noise Elan specifications, features

Noise Elan TWS earbuds are equipped with 6mm Titanium drivers with ENC technology, powered by Qualcomm aptX Adaptive technology. Noise Elan come with four microphones, with dual mics to ensure better voice quality.

As per the company, Noise Elan offer a playtime of up to eight hours on a single charge and up to 36 hours of total playtime with the charging case. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2 and a USB-Type-C charging interface. The Noise Elan earbuds offer up to 80ms latency.

Noise Elan have a transparency mode for ambient noise adjustment, that enables you to be aware of what is happening around you while listening to the music. The TWS earbuds also have support for voice assistants such as Siri and Google Assistant. Further, they are IPX4 rated for sweat resistance.

Comments

Further reading: Noise Elan, Noise Elan price in India, Noise Elan specifications
Noise Elan TWS Earbuds With Environmental Noise Cancelling Technology Launched in India
