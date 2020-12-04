Noise has launched six new audio products in India, including its first pair of active noise cancellation (ANC) headphones. The company has introduced two Bluetooth headphones (Noise Defy, Noise One), a wireless speaker (Noise Vibe), and three neckbands (Noise Tune Sport 2, Noise Tune Elite Sport, Noise Tune Active Plus). Noise said that it intends to bring together a variety of products that will enable its consumers in India to witness a ‘pure and superior' audio experience. The products were launched under the company's #AudioForAll campaign.

Noise Defy price in India, specifications

Noise Defy come in as the company's first Bluetooth on-ear headphones with ANC support. They are priced at Rs. 5,499 and can be purchased from the Noise website. They are offered in Onyx Black colour, have a metal finish, and a leather carrying case.

The headphones are equipped with 40mm drivers. The Noise Defy headphones promise 30 hours of playtime, limited to 20 hours with ANC mode on. They support hands-free calling, voice assistant function, and 90-degree rotation features.

Noise Defy headphones have a 500mAh battery that can fully charge in two hours. The on-ear headphones come with IPX5 water resistance, Bluetooth 5.0, and a transmission range of 10 metres. They have a dual mode-connectivity feature with both Bluetooth and aux cable support.

Noise One price in India, specifications

Noise One headphones are priced at Rs. 1,299 and will be available for purchase from Flipkart starting tomorrow, December 5. The product will be offered in two colour variants.

The on-ear headphones feature 40mm drivers and uses Tru Bass technology. They come with 90-degree rotation and a folding feature. The headphones can offer playback of up to 16 hours. The Noise One headphones have noise isolation features, hands-free calling, and voice assistant functions. The headphones have button controls and a transmission range of 10 metres.

The headphones are equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 support with multiple pairing mode options, including FM/aux/BT/SD card and dual-pairing feature. The headphones have a battery capacity of 500mAh that takes two hours to fully charge. They are IPX4 water resistant.

Noise Vibe price in India, specifications

Noise Vibe is a wireless speaker, priced at Rs. 1,299. It is available for purchase via Amazon, and will be available on Flipkart as well starting tomorrow. It is offered in Stone Grey, Olive Green, Rose Beige, and Midnight Black colour variants. Noise Vibe marks the company's first offering into the wireless speaker category.

The speaker offers a 9-hour-playtime. It has multiple pairing mode options, such as FM/aux/BT/SD card. It is IPX7 water resistant and supports Bluetooth 5.0. The portable speaker has a transmission range of 10 metres. It has voice assist features as well. Noise Vibe has a battery capacity of 1800mAh. It takes two hours to fully charge and can be kept on standby for up to 180 days.

Noise Tune Sport 2 price in India, specifications

Noise Tune Sport 2 neckband is priced at Rs. 799 and is available for purchase via Amazon. It is offered in Midnight Black, Electric Blue, Lime Green and Fiery Orange colour variants.

It is an upgraded version of the Tune Sport neckband and comes with an enhanced sound quality. Noise Tune Sport 2 neckband features 10mm drivers. It has dual-pairing and hands-free calling features. It promises a playtime of six hours and is IPX4 water resistant.

Noise Tune Elite Sport price in India, specifications

Noise Tune Elite Sport neckband is priced at Rs. 1,099 and will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting tomorrow. It is offered in Zesty Lime, Brisk Blue, Lively Black, and Vivid Red colour options.

The neckband comes with IPX5 water resistance and has sporty fin tips.

Noise Tune Active Plus price in India, specifications

Noise Tune Active Plus neckband is priced at Rs. 1,299 and is available for purchase via Amazon, and will be available through Flipkart too, starting tomorrow. It is a ‘progressive' version of the Tune Active neckband and comes in three colour options – Garnet Purple, Sapphire Blue, and Jade Green.

Tune Active Plus neckband is equipped with 20mm dynamic drivers. It has dual-pairing and hands-free features. The neckband comes with fast-charging features and offers six hours of playtime on a 15-minute charge. They have voice assistant support and inline buttons for controlling calls, volume, and music playback.

