Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Noise Defy, Noise One Bluetooth Headphones, Noise Vibe Wireless Speaker, Noise Tune Neckbands Launched

Noise Defy, Noise One Bluetooth Headphones, Noise Vibe Wireless Speaker, Noise Tune Neckbands Launched

Noise has launched six new products under its #AudioForAll campaign.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 4 December 2020 15:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Noise Defy, Noise One Bluetooth Headphones, Noise Vibe Wireless Speaker, Noise Tune Neckbands Launched

Noise Defy headphones and Noise Vibe wireless speakers are among the six new audio products

Highlights
  • Noise Defy headphones support active noise cancellation
  • Noise Vibe wireless speaker is priced at Rs. 1,299
  • Available for purchase across Amazon, Flipkart, and Noise website

Noise has launched six new audio products in India, including its first pair of active noise cancellation (ANC) headphones. The company has introduced two Bluetooth headphones (Noise Defy, Noise One), a wireless speaker (Noise Vibe), and three neckbands (Noise Tune Sport 2, Noise Tune Elite Sport, Noise Tune Active Plus). Noise said that it intends to bring together a variety of products that will enable its consumers in India to witness a ‘pure and superior' audio experience. The products were launched under the company's #AudioForAll campaign.

Noise Defy price in India, specifications

Noise Defy come in as the company's first Bluetooth on-ear headphones with ANC support. They are priced at Rs. 5,499 and can be purchased from the Noise website. They are offered in Onyx Black colour, have a metal finish, and a leather carrying case.

The headphones are equipped with 40mm drivers. The Noise Defy headphones promise 30 hours of playtime, limited to 20 hours with ANC mode on. They support hands-free calling, voice assistant function, and 90-degree rotation features.

Noise Defy headphones have a 500mAh battery that can fully charge in two hours. The on-ear headphones come with IPX5 water resistance, Bluetooth 5.0, and a transmission range of 10 metres. They have a dual mode-connectivity feature with both Bluetooth and aux cable support.

Noise One price in India, specifications

Noise One headphones are priced at Rs. 1,299 and will be available for purchase from Flipkart starting tomorrow, December 5. The product will be offered in two colour variants.

The on-ear headphones feature 40mm drivers and uses Tru Bass technology. They come with 90-degree rotation and a folding feature. The headphones can offer playback of up to 16 hours. The Noise One headphones have noise isolation features, hands-free calling, and voice assistant functions. The headphones have button controls and a transmission range of 10 metres.

The headphones are equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 support with multiple pairing mode options, including FM/aux/BT/SD card and dual-pairing feature. The headphones have a battery capacity of 500mAh that takes two hours to fully charge. They are IPX4 water resistant.

Noise Vibe price in India, specifications

Noise Vibe is a wireless speaker, priced at Rs. 1,299. It is available for purchase via Amazon, and will be available on Flipkart as well starting tomorrow. It is offered in Stone Grey, Olive Green, Rose Beige, and Midnight Black colour variants. Noise Vibe marks the company's first offering into the wireless speaker category.

The speaker offers a 9-hour-playtime. It has multiple pairing mode options, such as FM/aux/BT/SD card. It is IPX7 water resistant and supports Bluetooth 5.0. The portable speaker has a transmission range of 10 metres. It has voice assist features as well. Noise Vibe has a battery capacity of 1800mAh. It takes two hours to fully charge and can be kept on standby for up to 180 days.

Noise Tune Sport 2 price in India, specifications

Noise Tune Sport 2 neckband is priced at Rs. 799 and is available for purchase via Amazon. It is offered in Midnight Black, Electric Blue, Lime Green and Fiery Orange colour variants.

It is an upgraded version of the Tune Sport neckband and comes with an enhanced sound quality. Noise Tune Sport 2 neckband features 10mm drivers. It has dual-pairing and hands-free calling features. It promises a playtime of six hours and is IPX4 water resistant.

Noise Tune Elite Sport price in India, specifications

Noise Tune Elite Sport neckband is priced at Rs. 1,099 and will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting tomorrow. It is offered in Zesty Lime, Brisk Blue, Lively Black, and Vivid Red colour options.

The neckband comes with IPX5 water resistance and has sporty fin tips.

Noise Tune Active Plus price in India, specifications

Noise Tune Active Plus neckband is priced at Rs. 1,299 and is available for purchase via Amazon, and will be available through Flipkart too, starting tomorrow. It is a ‘progressive' version of the Tune Active neckband and comes in three colour options – Garnet Purple, Sapphire Blue, and Jade Green.

Tune Active Plus neckband is equipped with 20mm dynamic drivers. It has dual-pairing and hands-free features. The neckband comes with fast-charging features and offers six hours of playtime on a 15-minute charge. They have voice assistant support and inline buttons for controlling calls, volume, and music playback.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Noise Defy, Noise Defy Price in India, Noise One, Noise One Price in India, Noise Vibe, Noise Vibe Price in India, Noise Tune Sport 2, Noise Tune Sport 2 Price in India, Noise Tune Elite Sport, Noise Tune Elite Sport Price in India, Noise Tune Active Plus, Noise Tune Active Plus Price in India, Noise
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy M12 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, Wi-Fi Alliance Websites
Noise Defy, Noise One Bluetooth Headphones, Noise Vibe Wireless Speaker, Noise Tune Neckbands Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Users May Lose Access Upon Not Accepting New Terms of Service
  2. Google’s Co-Head of Ethical AI Timnit Gebru Says She Was Fired for Email
  3. Chinese Scientists Claim Breakthrough in Quantum Computing Race
  4. Redmi 9 Power Tipped to Launch in India on December 15
  5. Realme X50 Pro Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update
  6. Poco Days Sale on Flipkart Brings Discounts on Poco X3, Poco C3, More
  7. Motorola Capri, Capri Plus Budget-Friendly Phones May Launch in Q1 2021
  8. Vivo V20 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India
  9. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 8GB RAM, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  10. Puerto Rico's Arecibo Observatory 'Not Closing' After Telescope Collapse
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazfit GTR 2 Confirmed to Launch in India on December 17; GTS 2, GTS 2 mini to Follow
  2. Realme 7, Narzo 20 Pro Getting November Android Patch Update, Realme 7 Pro Updated as Well
  3. iCloud Family Sharing Now Allows Apple Users to Share In-App Purchases, Subscriptions
  4. Google Maps to Get New ‘Go’ Tab for Quick Access to Frequent Destinations
  5. YouTube to Warn Users Before Posting Offensive Comments, Rolls Out Features to Support Diverse Communities
  6. Xiaomi Mi 11 Concept Render Shows Triple Rear Cameras, Curved Display
  7. Oppo Reno 5 5G Series Pricing, Specifications, Models Leaked Ahead of December 10 Launch
  8. YouTube Music Starts Rolling Out ‘My 2020 Year in Review’ Playlists
  9. WhatsApp Video, Voice Call Buttons Tipped to Be in Testing on Desktop App
  10. China Claims Quantum Supremacy With Computer 10 Billion Times Faster Than Google's Prototype
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com