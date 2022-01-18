Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Noise Combat Neckband Style Earphones With Gaming Mode, 25 Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Noise Combat Neckband-Style Earphones With Gaming Mode, 25-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Noise Combat wireless earphones offer a gaming mode with 45ms latency.

By David Delima | Updated: 18 January 2022 17:36 IST
Noise Combat Neckband-Style Earphones With Gaming Mode, 25-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Photo Credit: Noise

Noise Combat earphones are aimed at gamers and feature a low latency mode of up to 45ms

Highlights
  • Noise Combat wireless earphones are aimed at gamers
  • Noise Combat earphones feature dual microphones for communication
  • They offer 8 hours of playback after an 8-minute charge

Noise Combat wireless neckband-style earphones were launched in India on Tuesday. The wireless earphones come with a dedicated gaming mode, offering 45ms low latency connectivity. Noise Combat earphones feature quick charging support and offer up to 25 hours of playback on a single charge. The earbuds come with LED lights that support a “breathing” effect. Noise Combat also supports environmental noise cancellation (ENC) and features a dual mic system. The neckband-style wireless earphones have an IPX5 rating for water resistance.

Noise Combat price in India, availability

Noise Combat price in India has been set at Rs. 1,499. The wireless earphones are sold in a single Thunder Black colour option, and will be available for purchase from the company's official website, Amazon, Flipkart, and retail stores.

Noise Combat specifications

The newly launched Noise Combat neckband-style earphones are aimed at gamers and feature a low latency mode of up to 45ms. The earphones are equipped with 10mm drivers with omnidirectional sound, according to the company. Noise Combat do not come with active noise cancellation, but feature environmental noise cancellation and come with a dual mic setup for voice calls. The earphones feature button controls on the neckband, while the earbuds feature LED lights with a “breathing” effect. Noise Combat also feature a “dual pairing” mode allowing the earbuds to be connected to two devices.

Noise Combat support Bluetooth 5 connectivity with a 10-metre range. The company has not specified codecs used on the wireless earbuds. The earbuds support 25 hours playback at 70 percent volume, while offering up to 12 hours of battery life while in gaming mode. Noise Combat feature the company's Instacharge that offers eight hours of playtime with an 8-minute charge, over the USB Type-C port. The earbuds come with an IPX5 rating for water and sweat resistance. Noise Combat measure 305x140x80mm and weigh 44 grams, according to the company.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Noise Combat, Noise, Noise Audio, Noise Combat Earphones, Neckband Earphones, Noise Combat Specifications, Noise Combat Price
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Google Working on Digital Wellbeing Widget That Displays Screen Time for Android Users: Report
Noise Combat Neckband-Style Earphones With Gaming Mode, 25-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Review: Wait for a Price Drop
  2. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022 Is Live: Best Deals
  3. Realme 9i With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Display Debuts in India
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Timelines Tipped
  5. Realme Book Enhanced Air Lightweight Windows 11 Laptop Launched
  6. Kodak Launches Car, Home Magnetic Wireless Chargers for iPhone in India
  7. OnePlus 10 Pro Enters Testing in India, Launch Expected in March: Report
  8. Redmi Note 11 Series Global Launch Set for January 26
  9. Vivo T1 India Launch, Variants Tipped
  10. Review: Human, Powered by Shefali Shah, Is an Overambitious Machiavellian Drama
#Latest Stories
  1. Garmin Fenix 7, Fenix 7S, Fenix 7X Smartwatches With Real-Time Stamina Tool Launched
  2. Apple Led Smartphone Shipments in Q4 2021, Samsung Close Second Amid Chip Shortage: Canalys
  3. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) Sites Still Vulnerable, Hacker Claims; Company Says 'Access Secured'
  4. Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max With 20 Sports Modes, SpO2 Sensor Launched in India
  5. Microsoft to Buy Activision Blizzard in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $68.7 Billion
  6. Fortnite 19.10 Update Brings Back Tilted Towers, Introduces Cute Klombo Creatures in Game
  7. Logitech Pen Chromebook Stylus With Military-Grade Durability Launched for Students
  8. OnePlus Y1S TV Series Said to Launch in India Soon; Price, Specifications Tipped
  9. Redmi Note 11 Series Global Launch Date Set for January 26: All Details
  10. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Nord N20 Launch Timelines Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com