Apple appears to have noise-cancelling AirPods in the pipeline. The iOS 13.2 beta includes a glyph that suggests the development of the new AirPods with an in-ear design that sports traditional ear tips. This is unlike the first two generations of AirPods that don't include ear tips. Previous reports suggested that Apple would unveil its new AirPods sometime later this year. These may counter the likes of Amazon's Echo Buds and Microsoft's Surface Earbuds that both come with ear tips and offer noise cancellation.

The iOS 13.2 beta contains references to suggest the new AirPods with different listening modes, reports 9to5Mac. The new model is specifically found to support a "focus mode" that can be toggled on or off. This new mode could be used to enable or disable the noise-cancellation feature.

It appears that unlike the Echo Buds or Surface Earbuds, Apple would use the noise-cancellation feature on its new AirPods to double them as hearing aids. Existing AirPods already have a Live Listen feature to help people with partial hearing impairments.

The glyph that Guilherme Rambo of 9to5Mac has spotted in the iOS 13.2 beta is said to be a part of the Accessibility settings. It shows the addition of ear tips that Apple could majorly use to reduce ambient sound. Moreover, the new AirPods are said to carry model number B298.

New Apple AirPods spotted through a glyph in the iOS 13.2 beta

Photo Credit: 9to5Mac

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman on Twitter has underlined that the glyph looks similar to an earlier AirPods leak that's available on SlashLeaks. The leak also hinted at the ear tips by showing a hole on the earbuds.

This could be the next-generation Apple AirPods design

Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

Apple may unveil the new AirPods at its hardware-specific event later this month. A report based on an analysis by Ming-Chi Kuo back in April suggested that Apple has plans to bring not just one but two new AirPods models this year, including an affordable model with the same external design as of the existing AirPods and a second model with a new design and features.

Back in March, Apple refreshed its original AirPods by launching the second-generation model with improved battery life and hands-free 'Hey Siri' access. The company also offered a wireless charging case option.