AirPods With Noise Cancellation May Be Incoming, iOS 13.2 Beta Tips

New AirPods are said to carry model number B298.

By | Updated: 3 October 2019 14:19 IST
Apple is likely to bring an AirPods update later this month

Highlights
  • A glyph suggesting new AirPods is found in iOS 13.2 beta
  • New AirPods are spotted to support a "focus mode"
  • Apple may have two new AirPods models for this year

Apple appears to have noise-cancelling AirPods in the pipeline. The iOS 13.2 beta includes a glyph that suggests the development of the new AirPods with an in-ear design that sports traditional ear tips. This is unlike the first two generations of AirPods that don't include ear tips. Previous reports suggested that Apple would unveil its new AirPods sometime later this year. These may counter the likes of Amazon's Echo Buds and Microsoft's Surface Earbuds that both come with ear tips and offer noise cancellation.

The iOS 13.2 beta contains references to suggest the new AirPods with different listening modes, reports 9to5Mac. The new model is specifically found to support a "focus mode" that can be toggled on or off. This new mode could be used to enable or disable the noise-cancellation feature.

It appears that unlike the Echo Buds or Surface Earbuds, Apple would use the noise-cancellation feature on its new AirPods to double them as hearing aids. Existing AirPods already have a Live Listen feature to help people with partial hearing impairments.

The glyph that Guilherme Rambo of 9to5Mac has spotted in the iOS 13.2 beta is said to be a part of the Accessibility settings. It shows the addition of ear tips that Apple could majorly use to reduce ambient sound. Moreover, the new AirPods are said to carry model number B298.

apple airpods 3 glyph 9to5mac Apple AirPods AirPods

New Apple AirPods spotted through a glyph in the iOS 13.2 beta
Photo Credit: 9to5Mac

 

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman on Twitter has underlined that the glyph looks similar to an earlier AirPods leak that's available on SlashLeaks. The leak also hinted at the ear tips by showing a hole on the earbuds.

airpods 3 design leak slashleaks AirPods Apple AirPods

This could be the next-generation Apple AirPods design
Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

 

Apple may unveil the new AirPods at its hardware-specific event later this month. A report based on an analysis by Ming-Chi Kuo back in April suggested that Apple has plans to bring not just one but two new AirPods models this year, including an affordable model with the same external design as of the existing AirPods and a second model with a new design and features.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) Review

Back in March, Apple refreshed its original AirPods by launching the second-generation model with improved battery life and hands-free 'Hey Siri' access. The company also offered a wireless charging case option.

AirPods With Noise Cancellation May Be Incoming, iOS 13.2 Beta Tips
