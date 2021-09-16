Noise Buds VS303 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones with up to 24 hours of playback time have been launched in India. The earphones come with 13mm drivers, touch controls, and voice assistant support. Noise Buds VS303 come with a USB Type-C port and are claimed to fully charge in 1.5 hours. The TWS earphones are powered by Noise's in-house Hyper Sync technology that is said to offer sound and voice clarity. The Noise Buds VS303 TWS earphones feature Bluetooth v5 for connectivity.

Noise Buds VS303 price in India, availability

The Noise Buds VS303 price in India is set at Rs. 1,799. The Noise TWS earphones are available for purchase via Noise's website and Amazon. The earphones come in Jet Black and Space Blue colour options. The former is available to order now while the latter will be available to order on September 21, as per their respective listings. Amazon is offering the Noise Buds VS303 with a 5 percent instant discount on using an HSBC Cashback credit card.

Noise Buds VS303 specifications, features

Noise Buds VS303 TWS earphones come with 13mm drivers and are claimed to have an "extraordinary grip and a comfortable fit". As mentioned, the earphones are powered by Noise's in-house Hyper Sync technology that is said to offer good sound and voice clarity.

The earbuds can last for up to 6 hours on a single charge and the charging case can fully charge the earphones thrice, giving them a total playback time of up to 24 hours. With the bundled USB Type-C cable, the earphones and the charging case are said to fully charge in 1.5 hours.

The TWS earphones come with Bluetooth v5 connectivity and support AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs. Noise Buds VS303 can be connected to Android and iOS smartphones and come with Google Assistant and Siri voice assistant support. They also get touch controls for calls, music, and volume on both earpieces. The charging case measures 62x62x34mm and weighs 42.8 grams. The earbuds weigh 4.3 grams.

