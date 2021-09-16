Technology News
  Noise Buds VS303 TWS Earphones With Up to 24 Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Noise Buds VS303 TWS Earphones With Up to 24-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Noise Buds VS303 TWS earphones price in India is set at Rs. 1,799.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 16 September 2021 16:51 IST
Noise Buds VS303 TWS Earphones With Up to 24-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Photo Credit: Noise

Noise Buds VS303 TWS earphones come with Noise's in-house Hyper Sync technology

Highlights
  • Noise Buds VS303 come in two colour options — Jet Black, Space Blue
  • They will be available for purchase via the official website, Amazon
  • Noise Buds VS303 come with Bluetooth v5 connectivity

Noise Buds VS303 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones with up to 24 hours of playback time have been launched in India. The earphones come with 13mm drivers, touch controls, and voice assistant support. Noise Buds VS303 come with a USB Type-C port and are claimed to fully charge in 1.5 hours. The TWS earphones are powered by Noise's in-house Hyper Sync technology that is said to offer sound and voice clarity. The Noise Buds VS303 TWS earphones feature Bluetooth v5 for connectivity.

Noise Buds VS303 price in India, availability

The Noise Buds VS303 price in India is set at Rs. 1,799. The Noise TWS earphones are available for purchase via Noise's website and Amazon. The earphones come in Jet Black and Space Blue colour options. The former is available to order now while the latter will be available to order on September 21, as per their respective listings. Amazon is offering the Noise Buds VS303 with a 5 percent instant discount on using an HSBC Cashback credit card.

Noise Buds VS303 specifications, features

Noise Buds VS303 TWS earphones come with 13mm drivers and are claimed to have an "extraordinary grip and a comfortable fit". As mentioned, the earphones are powered by Noise's in-house Hyper Sync technology that is said to offer good sound and voice clarity.

The earbuds can last for up to 6 hours on a single charge and the charging case can fully charge the earphones thrice, giving them a total playback time of up to 24 hours. With the bundled USB Type-C cable, the earphones and the charging case are said to fully charge in 1.5 hours.

The TWS earphones come with Bluetooth v5 connectivity and support AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs. Noise Buds VS303 can be connected to Android and iOS smartphones and come with Google Assistant and Siri voice assistant support. They also get touch controls for calls, music, and volume on both earpieces. The charging case measures 62x62x34mm and weighs 42.8 grams. The earbuds weigh 4.3 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Noise, Noise Buds VS303, Noise Buds VS303 Price in India, Noise Buds VS303 Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Game Approvals Said to Be Slowed by China to Enforce Tough New Rules

Noise Buds VS303 TWS Earphones With Up to 24-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
