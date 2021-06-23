Technology News
loading
Noise Buds VS201 TWS Earbuds With Dual Equaliser Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,499

Noise Buds VS201 can offer a total of up to 14 hours of playback.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 23 June 2021 10:54 IST
Noise Buds VS201 are listed at an introductory price of Rs. 1,299

Highlights
  • Noise Buds VS201 have 6mm drivers on each earbuds
  • The new Noise Buds VS201 come in Charcoal Black
  • Noise Buds VS201 are IPX5 water resistant

Noise Buds VS201 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have been launched in India. The company claims that the new earbuds can offer a total of up to 14 hours of playback. They also come with unique features like Dual Equaliser. The Dual Equaliser, in addition to the integrated 6mm drivers, will allow the user to balance the sound quality between normal and bass modes seamlessly. Noise Buds VS201 are IPX5 water resistant and come with full touch control options to take calls, control music, and much more.

Noise Buds VS201 price in India, availability

The new Noise Buds VS201 are priced at Rs. 1,499. However, the company is currently selling them for an introductory price of Rs. 1,299. It is unclear until when the introductory period will last. The earphones come in a single Charcoal Black colour option and are available to purchase via Amazon. The earbuds come with one-year warranty.

Noise Buds VS201 features

Design-wise, Noise Buds VS201 have an ergonomical and lightweight design that are said to be comfortable to the ears. The earphones are powered by Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity and support both Android and iOS platforms. The earbuds come with full-touch control features and IPX5 sweat resistance that can augment the usage for work calls, workout sessions, music control, and binge-watching.

The earbuds are accompanied with a charging case that has a USB Type-C port and is oval-shaped. Noise claims that each earbud lasts for 4.5 hours on a single charge and the total playback time along with the charging case can be up to 14 hours.

Noise Buds VS201 come with voice assistant controls that support Google Assistant and Siri. The earbuds' total weight is listed to be about 50 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Noise Buds VS201, Noise Buds VS201 Price in India, Noise Buds VS201 Specifications, Noise
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
