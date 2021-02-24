Technology News
  Noise Buds Solo TWS Earphones With Hybrid ANC Launched in India, Noise Buds Pop With ENC Announced

Noise Buds Solo TWS Earphones With Hybrid ANC Launched in India, Noise Buds Pop With ENC Announced

Noise Buds Solo TWS earphones come with touch controls and sweat resistance.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 February 2021 15:27 IST
Noise Buds Solo TWS Earphones With Hybrid ANC Launched in India, Noise Buds Pop With ENC Announced

Noise Buds Solo earphones are offered in four colour options

Highlights
  • Noise Buds Solo feature 10mm drivers
  • They come with 36 hours of battery life
  • Noise Buds Pop will be launched on February 28

Noise Buds Solo true wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones have been launched in India. They feature hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC), making them the first TWS earphones from Noise to come with ANC. They have a stem design with in-ear eartips. They also feature a triple mic system for clear voice calling. Additionally, Noise also announced Noise Buds Pop that feature environmental noise cancellation (ENC). Noise Buds Pop will be released later this month.

Noise Buds Solo, Noise Buds Pop price in India, availability

Noise Buds Solo TWS earphones are priced in India at Rs. 4,999. They are offered in Charcoal Black, Ecru Gold, Sage Green, and Stone Blue colour options and are available for purchase from the official website. Noise Buds Pop TWS earphones will be available at a limited-time launch price of Rs. 2,999, debuting on February 28.

Noise Buds Solo specifications, features

Noise Buds Solo TWS earphones are powered by 10mm drivers and feature hybrid ANC. This hybrid ANC uses a triple-mic system to detect and cancel out external noise. The company claims they can reduce noise by 35dB. You also get transparency mode, hands-free calling, and voice assistance. They support Bluetooth 5.0 and SBC as well as AAC codecs.

Noise Buds Solo can deliver up to seven hours on a single charge and an additional 29 hours with the charging case for a total of 36-hour playtime. The charging case uses a USB Type-C connection to charge in about 1.5 hours. There are touch controls on Noise Buds Solo to enable hybrid ANC mode, transparency mode, control volume, music, calls, and activate voice assistant. The earbuds weigh 4.5 grams each and are sweat resistant.

Noise Buds Pop specifications, features

Noise Buds Pop come with a quad mic system that enables the environmental noise cancellation (ENC) feature. It also has a transparency mode and offers 30-hour playtime. They feature Hyper Sync technology that allows for a “disruption-free and superior audio experience.” More details about the Noise Buds Pop can be expected in the coming days.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Noise, Noise Buds Solo, Noise Buds Solo Price in India, Noise Buds Pop, Noise Buds Pop Price in India, Noise Buds Pop Specifications
Vineet Washington
Noise Buds Solo TWS Earphones With Hybrid ANC Launched in India, Noise Buds Pop With ENC Announced
