Noise Buds Solo true wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones have been launched in India. They feature hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC), making them the first TWS earphones from Noise to come with ANC. They have a stem design with in-ear eartips. They also feature a triple mic system for clear voice calling. Additionally, Noise also announced Noise Buds Pop that feature environmental noise cancellation (ENC). Noise Buds Pop will be released later this month.

Noise Buds Solo, Noise Buds Pop price in India, availability

Noise Buds Solo TWS earphones are priced in India at Rs. 4,999. They are offered in Charcoal Black, Ecru Gold, Sage Green, and Stone Blue colour options and are available for purchase from the official website. Noise Buds Pop TWS earphones will be available at a limited-time launch price of Rs. 2,999, debuting on February 28.

Noise Buds Solo specifications, features

Noise Buds Solo TWS earphones are powered by 10mm drivers and feature hybrid ANC. This hybrid ANC uses a triple-mic system to detect and cancel out external noise. The company claims they can reduce noise by 35dB. You also get transparency mode, hands-free calling, and voice assistance. They support Bluetooth 5.0 and SBC as well as AAC codecs.

Noise Buds Solo can deliver up to seven hours on a single charge and an additional 29 hours with the charging case for a total of 36-hour playtime. The charging case uses a USB Type-C connection to charge in about 1.5 hours. There are touch controls on Noise Buds Solo to enable hybrid ANC mode, transparency mode, control volume, music, calls, and activate voice assistant. The earbuds weigh 4.5 grams each and are sweat resistant.

Noise Buds Pop specifications, features

Noise Buds Pop come with a quad mic system that enables the environmental noise cancellation (ENC) feature. It also has a transparency mode and offers 30-hour playtime. They feature Hyper Sync technology that allows for a “disruption-free and superior audio experience.” More details about the Noise Buds Pop can be expected in the coming days.

