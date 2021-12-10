Noise Buds Prima truly wireless earbuds have been launched in India. The earbuds offer up to 42 hours of battery life and environmental noise cancellation (ENC) support. Each earbud comes with a stem for housing sensors and has an in-ear design. The Noise Buds Prima have been unveiled in three colour options. They feature a 44ms low latency gaming mode that can be activated at any time. The Noise Buds Prima have a quad mic setup on board for better call quality.

Noise Buds Prima price in India, sale

While the company has not officially announced the price of Noise Buds Prima, the Flipkart app unveils that it will be priced at Rs. 1,799 in India. The earbuds are also confirmed to go on sale from December 14 at 12pm (noon).

Noise Buds Prima specifications and features

The company has listed the Noise Buds Prima truly wireless earbuds on its official site, confirming key features. The earbuds have a stem design with interchangeable eartips. It is seen to come in three colour options – White, Black, and Cream. The earbuds come with up to 42 hours of playtime with the charging case. They integrate a quad mic setup and come with environmental noise cancellation. The Noise Buds Prima support Instacharge technology that claim to offer 120 minutes of playtime with just 10 minutes of charge.

Noise Buds Prima are listed to come with 44ms ultra low latency gaming mode for seamless gameplay. It integrates 6mm drivers for immersive sound. The earbuds support HyperSync technology to enable auto pairing as soon as the earbuds. It comes with touch controls to pause and play music, attend and reject calls, and trigger voice assistants. Noise Buds Prima come with Siri and Google Assistant voice support. The earbuds are IPX5 water resistant.