Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Noise Buds Prima TWS Earbuds With Up to 42 Hours Of Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Noise Buds Prima TWS Earbuds With Up to 42 Hours Of Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Noise Buds Prima is priced in India at Rs. 1,799.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 December 2021 14:19 IST
Noise Buds Prima TWS Earbuds With Up to 42 Hours Of Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Noise Buds Prima comes with 44ms low latency gaming mode

Highlights
  • Noise Buds Prima will go on sale from December 14
  • Noise Buds Prima comes in three colour options
  • Noise Buds Prima supports Google Assistant, Siri voice support

Noise Buds Prima truly wireless earbuds have been launched in India. The earbuds offer up to 42 hours of battery life and environmental noise cancellation (ENC) support. Each earbud comes with a stem for housing sensors and has an in-ear design. The Noise Buds Prima have been unveiled in three colour options. They feature a 44ms low latency gaming mode that can be activated at any time. The Noise Buds Prima have a quad mic setup on board for better call quality.

Noise Buds Prima price in India, sale

While the company has not officially announced the price of Noise Buds Prima, the Flipkart app unveils that it will be priced at Rs. 1,799 in India. The earbuds are also confirmed to go on sale from December 14 at 12pm (noon).

Noise Buds Prima specifications and features

The company has listed the Noise Buds Prima truly wireless earbuds on its official site, confirming key features. The earbuds have a stem design with interchangeable eartips. It is seen to come in three colour options – White, Black, and Cream. The earbuds come with up to 42 hours of playtime with the charging case. They integrate a quad mic setup and come with environmental noise cancellation. The Noise Buds Prima support Instacharge technology that claim to offer 120 minutes of playtime with just 10 minutes of charge.

Noise Buds Prima are listed to come with 44ms ultra low latency gaming mode for seamless gameplay. It integrates 6mm drivers for immersive sound. The earbuds support HyperSync technology to enable auto pairing as soon as the earbuds. It comes with touch controls to pause and play music, attend and reject calls, and trigger voice assistants. Noise Buds Prima come with Siri and Google Assistant voice support. The earbuds are IPX5 water resistant.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Noise Buds Prima, Noise Buds Prima Price in India, Noise Buds Prima Specifications, Noise, Flipkart
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Google Photos Cinematic Memories Feature to Soon Fill in Missing Background Details
Noise Buds Prima TWS Earbuds With Up to 42 Hours Of Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 2 Pro Announcement Scheduled for December 9
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price, Key Specifications Tipped Again
  3. Shiba Inu Listed as Trading Option on Crypto Exchange Bitstamp
  4. Moto G51 5G With Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC, 120Hz Display Debuts in India
  5. Meta Sets Up Office in Gurugram, to Skill 250,000 Creators
  6. Vivo Y55s 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in China
  7. Here’s Your First Look at Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts
  8. PS Plus Annual Subscription Now at Half Price: All Details
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Delays Implementing Play Store Billing System in India to October 2022
  2. Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 3820A Pro Soundbar With Built-In Alexa Support Launched in India
  3. NoiseFit Evolve 2 Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitor, 7-Day Battery Life Announced
  4. Noise Buds Prima TWS Earbuds With Up to 42 Hours Of Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Imprisoned Silk Road Founder Ross Ulbricht Sells First NFT for $6.2 Million
  6. Google Photos Cinematic Memories Feature to Soon Fill in Missing Background Details
  7. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says He Is 'Thinking Of' Quitting His Jobs and Become an Influencer
  8. iQoo Neo Series Launch Event Scheduled for December 20, Neo 5s, Neo 5 SE Expected
  9. Xiaomi 12 Standard Edition Tipped to Come With 67W Fast Charging Support
  10. Vivo OriginOS Ocean Android Skin With New Music Player, Camera App, and Lockscreen Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com