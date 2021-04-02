Technology News
  Noise Buds Play TWS Earphones With Google Fast Pair Support, Tru Bass Technology Launched in India

Noise Buds Play TWS Earphones With Google Fast Pair Support, Tru Bass Technology Launched in India

Noise Buds Play are available at an introductory price of Rs 2,999.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 2 April 2021 11:38 IST
Noise Buds Play TWS Earphones With Google Fast Pair Support, Tru Bass Technology Launched in India

Photo Credit: Noise

Noise Buds Play TWS earphones come with IPX4 rating for water resistance

Highlights
  • Noise Buds Play TWS earphones features Tru Bass technology
  • They offer environmental noise cancellation (ENC) with quad mic system
  • Noise Buds Play TWS earphones come with wear detection feature

Noise Buds Play true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have been launched in India. The earbuds come equipped with Google Fast Pair technology for seamless pairing. As per the company, the earphones offer a total of up to 25 hours of playtime on a single charge. They feature an in-ear wear detection technology that automatically pauses the music as soon as the earbuds are removed from the ear. The lightweight earbuds have touch controls and come with IPX4 rating for water resistance.

Noise Buds Play price in India, availability

Noise Buds Play are available at an introductory price of Rs. 2,999. The company says that the earbuds will later be available for Rs. 3,499 after a “few days”. Gadgets 360 has reached out to the company for more clarification on the duration of the introductory period. This report will be updated when we hear back.

Noise is offering the TWS earphones in Celeste Blue, Onyx Black, as well as Pearl White colour options, and they can be purchased from the company's official website.

Noise Buds Play specifications

Noise Buds Play are equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers and feature Tru Bass technology that is claimed to produce punchy bass to offer an immersive listening experience. The earbuds are equipped with quad mic setup (dual mic in each earbud) and offer environmental noise cancellation (up to -25dB) for clear communication during calls. Furthermore, they are also claimed to pack an in-ear wear detection feature that automatically pause music when the earbuds are removed from the ear, and resume playback once they are put back in the ear again.

The company claims that the Noise Buds Play earphones provide a total of up to 25 hour of playtime, with 5 hours on the earbuds and additional 20 hours with the charging case. The earbuds can be fully charged in 90 minutes, and the charging case can be fully juiced up in 60 minutes via the USB Type-C charging port, the company says. The earphones come with IPX4 rating for water resistance. Each earbud features on-ear touch controls that can be used to control volume, music, calls, and summon Siri or Google Assistant.

When it comes to connectivity, Noise Buds Play feature Bluetooth 5.0 and Google Fast Pair technology that provides a quick and seamless pairing. The Google Fast Pair technology utilises Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) to discover nearby Bluetooth devices without using significant phone battery. The earphones are also compatible with iOS devices, and measure 60.1x24.6x59.1mm.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Noise Buds Play TWS Earphones With Google Fast Pair Support, Tru Bass Technology Launched in India
