Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Noise Beads TWS Earbuds With Up to 18 Hours of Listening Time, IPX5 Build Debut

Noise Beads TWS Earbuds With Up to 18 Hours of Listening Time, IPX5 Build Debut

Noise Beads price in India has been set at Rs. 1,499.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 December 2021 13:18 IST
Noise Beads TWS Earbuds With Up to 18 Hours of Listening Time, IPX5 Build Debut

Photo Credit: Amazon

Noise Beads earbuds will be available from December 24, Amazon revealed

Highlights
  • Noise Beads have been listed on Amazon
  • The TWS earbuds come with Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity
  • Noise Beads include support for Google Assistant and Siri

Noise Beads have silently debuted as the latest entrant in the growing market of truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in India. The new earbuds come with a metallic finish and are claimed to deliver up to 18 hours of listening time on a single charge. The Noise Beads also come with touch controls and include support for voice assistants. The earbuds feature a beads-like design and come in a compact charging case. Users also have two different colour options to choose from.

Noise Beads price in India, availability

Noise Beads price in India has been set at Rs. 1,499 for an introductory period, according to a listing on Amazon. The earbuds appear to be later available at Rs. 3,499. The Amazon listing also suggests that the Noise Beads will go on sale in the country starting 12pm (noon) on December 24.

Noise Beads specifications

The Noise Beads come in an ergonomic design with silicone tips for convenient fit. The earbuds include Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity that is paired with a proprietary Hyper Sync technology. Noise has also offered an IPX5 build to provide a splash-resistant design. Further, each Noise Beads earbud weighs 4.5 grams.

Similar to other TWS earbuds, the Noise Beads are paired with the charging case that carries a USB Type-C port for charging. Each earbud also has a dedicated battery that is rated to offer seven hours of playtime on a single charge. The total playback time of the earbuds with the charging case is claimed to be up to 18 hours.

The Noise Beads are equipped with touch controls and support both Google Assistant and Siri. Moreover, the earbuds can be paired with an Android phone or an iPhone.

Details about the frequency range of the earbuds, the drivers that power them, along with a few other details have not been declared by the company as of yet.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Noise Beads price in India, Noise Beads specifications, Noise Beads, Noise, Amazon
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
iPhone Supplier Foxconn’s India Plant Workers Said to Be Hospitalised After Food Poisoning
Noise Beads TWS Earbuds With Up to 18 Hours of Listening Time, IPX5 Build Debut
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BGMI Teases Partnership With Spider-Man: No Way Home
  2. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price, Design, Specifications Tipped Again
  4. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  5. Jio Introduces Re. 1 Recharge Plan With 10MB Data for 1 Day
  6. Oppo Find N Foldable Phone With Flexion Hinge Goes Official
  7. Moto G51 Review: It’s the Little Things
  8. Epic Games Holiday Sale Offers Discounts on Far Cry 6, More: List Here
  9. Vi Launches Four New Prepaid Recharge Plans: Details Here
  10. Dogecoin Whale Activity Shoots by 148 Percent as Adoption Increases
#Latest Stories
  1. Noise Beads TWS Earbuds With Up to 18 Hours of Listening Time, IPX5 Build Debut
  2. iPhone Supplier Foxconn’s India Plant Workers Said to Be Hospitalised After Food Poisoning
  3. Drones Used in Maharashtra for Transportation of COVID-19 Vaccines in Remote Village in New Trial
  4. Google, Meta's Request to Use Undersea Data Cable to Asia Get US Government Backing
  5. Tesla Investor Files Lawsuit Over Elon Musk’s 10 Percent Stock Sale Tweets
  6. Amazon-Future Deal Suspended, Rs. 200 Crore Fine Slapped by Competition Commission of India
  7. Sony India Kicks Off Year-End Sale With Discounts on Bravia TVs, Audio Products
  8. Microsoft Moves More Options From Control Panel to Settings on New Windows 11 Build
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price, Design, Specifications Tipped Again Ahead of Expected January Launch
  10. Telangana Joins CoinSwitch Kuber, Lumos Labs to Launch ‘India Blockchain Accelerator’ Program for Startups
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com