Noise Beads have silently debuted as the latest entrant in the growing market of truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in India. The new earbuds come with a metallic finish and are claimed to deliver up to 18 hours of listening time on a single charge. The Noise Beads also come with touch controls and include support for voice assistants. The earbuds feature a beads-like design and come in a compact charging case. Users also have two different colour options to choose from.

Noise Beads price in India, availability

Noise Beads price in India has been set at Rs. 1,499 for an introductory period, according to a listing on Amazon. The earbuds appear to be later available at Rs. 3,499. The Amazon listing also suggests that the Noise Beads will go on sale in the country starting 12pm (noon) on December 24.

Noise Beads specifications

The Noise Beads come in an ergonomic design with silicone tips for convenient fit. The earbuds include Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity that is paired with a proprietary Hyper Sync technology. Noise has also offered an IPX5 build to provide a splash-resistant design. Further, each Noise Beads earbud weighs 4.5 grams.

Similar to other TWS earbuds, the Noise Beads are paired with the charging case that carries a USB Type-C port for charging. Each earbud also has a dedicated battery that is rated to offer seven hours of playtime on a single charge. The total playback time of the earbuds with the charging case is claimed to be up to 18 hours.

The Noise Beads are equipped with touch controls and support both Google Assistant and Siri. Moreover, the earbuds can be paired with an Android phone or an iPhone.

Details about the frequency range of the earbuds, the drivers that power them, along with a few other details have not been declared by the company as of yet.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.