Noise Air Buds Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have been launched in India. The latest addition to the brand's Air Buds series come with active noise cancellation (ANC) feature and have touch enabled-controls. The earbuds have quad mics, feature transparency mode, and are IPX5 rated for sweat and water resistance. They have a stem-style design and feature a 10mm speaker driver. The affordable TWS earbuds offer a total of up to 20 hours of playback time including the power of its charging case.

Noise Air Buds Pro price in India, availability

The new Noise Air Buds Pro TWS are available at an introductory launch price of Rs. 2,499 in India. They are offered in Black, Blue, and White colours and can be purchased via the Noise website starting today (November 30). It is also listed on e-commerce websites including Amazon, and Flipkart.

Noise Air Buds Pro specifications, features

On the specifications front, the new Noise Air Buds Pro earbuds are powered by a 10mm speaker driver. The earbuds feature active noise cancellation (ANC) that reduces surrounding disturbances up to -25dB. The earbuds have a half in-ear design with silicone tips for a secure fit. For calls, there are dual microphones on each earbud.

Noise Air Buds Pro feature Bluetooth v5 connectivity with a maximum operating distance of 10 meters and support for SBC audio codec. They can be paired with both Android and iOS devices. The pair has touch controls so users can answer or reject calls, control music playback, adjust the volume, or command the paired smartphone's voice assistant — Siri or Google Assistant — with a few taps. The touch controls allow the user to activate Transparency and ANC modes as well.

Noise Air Buds Pro TWS earbuds are IPX5 rated for water and sweat resistance. Charging is done via a USB Type-C port. The pair has the company's Hyper Sync technology that claims to connect the earphones with a paired smartphone as soon as the charging case is opened.

Noise says the Air Buds Pro TWS earphones can provide up to 20 hours of total playback including the power stored in its charging case. The pair lasts for up to 4 hours on a single charge and can be charged four times more with the charging case. With the ANC mode turned on, Noise says the battery life drop to 3.5 hours on a single charge, bringing the total battery life down to 14 hours with the charging case. The earbuds themselves charge in 1.5 hours and the charging case takes up to one hour via a USB Type-C cable.

Each earbud weighs 3.6 grams and the Noise Air Buds Pro TWS earbuds weigh 35 grams with the case. The charging case measures 66x47x23.9mm.

