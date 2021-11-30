Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Noise Air Buds Pro TWS Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation, Quad Mics, 20 Hour Playtime Launched in India

Noise Air Buds Pro TWS Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation, Quad Mics, 20-Hour Playtime Launched in India

Noise Air Buds Pro TWS earbuds are available at an introductory launch price of Rs. 2,499.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 30 November 2021 15:57 IST
Noise Air Buds Pro TWS Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation, Quad Mics, 20-Hour Playtime Launched in India

Photo Credit: Noise

Noise Air Buds Pro TWS come in three colour options

Highlights
  • Noise Air Buds Pro TWS support Bluetooth v5 connectivity
  • Noise Air Buds Pro TWS feature a 10mm speaker driver
  • Noise Air Buds Pro TWS have half in-ear design

Noise Air Buds Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have been launched in India. The latest addition to the brand's Air Buds series come with active noise cancellation (ANC) feature and have touch enabled-controls. The earbuds have quad mics, feature transparency mode, and are IPX5 rated for sweat and water resistance. They have a stem-style design and feature a 10mm speaker driver. The affordable TWS earbuds offer a total of up to 20 hours of playback time including the power of its charging case.

Noise Air Buds Pro price in India, availability

The new Noise Air Buds Pro TWS are available at an introductory launch price of Rs. 2,499 in India. They are offered in Black, Blue, and White colours and can be purchased via the Noise website starting today (November 30). It is also listed on e-commerce websites including Amazon, and Flipkart.

Noise Air Buds Pro specifications, features

On the specifications front, the new Noise Air Buds Pro earbuds are powered by a 10mm speaker driver. The earbuds feature active noise cancellation (ANC) that reduces surrounding disturbances up to -25dB. The earbuds have a half in-ear design with silicone tips for a secure fit. For calls, there are dual microphones on each earbud.

Noise Air Buds Pro feature Bluetooth v5 connectivity with a maximum operating distance of 10 meters and support for SBC audio codec. They can be paired with both Android and iOS devices. The pair has touch controls so users can answer or reject calls, control music playback, adjust the volume, or command the paired smartphone's voice assistant — Siri or Google Assistant — with a few taps. The touch controls allow the user to activate Transparency and ANC modes as well.

Noise Air Buds Pro TWS earbuds are IPX5 rated for water and sweat resistance. Charging is done via a USB Type-C port. The pair has the company's Hyper Sync technology that claims to connect the earphones with a paired smartphone as soon as the charging case is opened.

Noise says the Air Buds Pro TWS earphones can provide up to 20 hours of total playback including the power stored in its charging case. The pair lasts for up to 4 hours on a single charge and can be charged four times more with the charging case. With the ANC mode turned on, Noise says the battery life drop to 3.5 hours on a single charge, bringing the total battery life down to 14 hours with the charging case. The earbuds themselves charge in 1.5 hours and the charging case takes up to one hour via a USB Type-C cable.

Each earbud weighs 3.6 grams and the Noise Air Buds Pro TWS earbuds weigh 35 grams with the case. The charging case measures 66x47x23.9mm.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Noise Air Buds Pro, Noise Air Buds Pro Price in India, Noise Air Buds Pro Specifications, Noise, TWS
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Honor 60 Specifications Tipped, Honor 60 Series Allegedly Appeared Live Ahead of December 1 Launch

Related Stories

Noise Air Buds Pro TWS Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation, Quad Mics, 20-Hour Playtime Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Hikes Prepaid Plan Prices by Up to Rs. 480 in India: All Details
  2. Last Solar Eclipse of 2021: When, How to Watch, Visibility
  3. Redmi Note 11T 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  4. From Spider-Man: No Way Home to Money Heist, What to Watch in December
  5. Google Announces Best Android Apps, Games of 2021 in India
  6. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Will Get a Second Trilogy of Movies
  7. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Event
  8. Spider-Man: No Way Home to Release a Day Earlier in India
  9. Oppo Reno 7 Series, Next-Gen Oppo TWS Earphones Price in India Tipped
  10. Realme Book Slim Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Cryptocurrency Bill to Be Tabled in Parliament After Cabinet Approval, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
  2. Realme 9 Pro+ Allegedly Gets BIS Certification, Tipping Imminent India Launch
  3. Noise Air Buds Pro TWS Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation, Quad Mics, 20-Hour Playtime Launched in India
  4. Honor 60 Specifications Tipped, Honor 60 Series Allegedly Appeared Live Ahead of December 1 Launch
  5. Oppo Enco Free 2, Oppo Enco Air Lite TWS Earphones Spotted on HeyMelody App, India Launch Appears Imminent
  6. Google AR Search Adds 3D Monuments Like Big Ben, Louvre Museum , Eiffel Tower to List: How to Use
  7. Budweiser to Launch NFTs in Honor of Its Heritage, Nearly 2,000 Collectibles to Be Included
  8. Redmi K50 Series Tipped to Feature Both MediaTek Dimensity and Snapdragon SoCs
  9. Bitcoin Trading in India: No Proposal to Recognise Crypto, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
  10. MIUI 13 Tipped to Release With Xiaomi 12 Series, Xiaomi 12X and Redmi K50 to Get Android 11-Based Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com