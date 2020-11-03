Noise Air Buds have been launched as the latest entrant in the company's true wireless stereo (TWS) portfolio. They have an AirPodslike stem design and boast of impressive features such as touch controls, access to voice assistant, water resistance, and a lightweight design. The Noise Air Buds come in a single colour option with a glossy finish and the case supports charging via a Type-C port. These TWS earbuds come with an advertised 20-hour battery life and the charging case does not support fast charging.

Noise Air Buds price in India

The Noise Air Buds are priced at Rs. 2,499 and are offered in a single Icy White colour option. Currently, the Noise Air Buds are listed for Rs. 1,999 on the official website and this discounted price is only valid for today, November 3. The TWS earphones are available for purchase through the official website and Amazon.

Noise Air Buds specifications, features

The Noise Air Buds feature 13mm drivers that deliver a balanced sound. They use Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and have a range of 10 metres. They also support SBC and AAC audio profiles. The Noise Air Buds are compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The earbuds themselves come with 45mAh battery that can deliver four hours of playtime. They can be charged via the case in about 1.2 hours. Speaking of the case, it has a 500mAh battery and can provide an additional 16 hours of playtime. The case itself takes two hours to charge via the USB Type-C port.

You get hands free calling, touch controls, and access to Siri and Google Assistant with the Noise Air Buds. The touch controls can be used to control volume, accept/ reject calls, and play/ pause music. The Noise Air Buds weigh 4.5 grams each and come with IPX4 sweat resistance rating. The two earbuds have individual mics for clear voice calls.

