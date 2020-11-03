Technology News
Noise Air Buds True Wireless Earphones With 4-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Noise Air Buds have a stem design and boast of 4 hours of playtime which is extended to 20 hours with the charging case.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 3 November 2020 17:31 IST
Noise Air Buds come in a single white colour option

Highlights
  • Noise Air Buds launched in India
  • They are priced at Rs. 2,499
  • Noise Air Buds feature 13mm drivers

Noise Air Buds have been launched as the latest entrant in the company's true wireless stereo (TWS) portfolio. They have an AirPodslike stem design and boast of impressive features such as touch controls, access to voice assistant, water resistance, and a lightweight design. The Noise Air Buds come in a single colour option with a glossy finish and the case supports charging via a Type-C port. These TWS earbuds come with an advertised 20-hour battery life and the charging case does not support fast charging.

Noise Air Buds price in India

The Noise Air Buds are priced at Rs. 2,499 and are offered in a single Icy White colour option. Currently, the Noise Air Buds are listed for Rs. 1,999 on the official website and this discounted price is only valid for today, November 3. The TWS earphones are available for purchase through the official website and Amazon.

Noise Air Buds specifications, features

The Noise Air Buds feature 13mm drivers that deliver a balanced sound. They use Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and have a range of 10 metres. They also support SBC and AAC audio profiles. The Noise Air Buds are compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The earbuds themselves come with 45mAh battery that can deliver four hours of playtime. They can be charged via the case in about 1.2 hours. Speaking of the case, it has a 500mAh battery and can provide an additional 16 hours of playtime. The case itself takes two hours to charge via the USB Type-C port.

You get hands free calling, touch controls, and access to Siri and Google Assistant with the Noise Air Buds. The touch controls can be used to control volume, accept/ reject calls, and play/ pause music. The Noise Air Buds weigh 4.5 grams each and come with IPX4 sweat resistance rating. The two earbuds have individual mics for clear voice calls.

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
