Noise Air Buds Mini true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have been launched in India as the latest budget-friendly offering from the company. They have a stem-style design and are weigh just 4.4 grams per earbud. They also sport touch controls and have water resistance. Noise Air Buds Mini use the company's Tru Bass and Hyper Sync technology to improve the listening experience. They also have a claimed battery life of up to 15 hours with the charging case.

Noise Air Buds Mini price in India, availability

Noise Air Buds Mini cost Rs. 1,499 in India. They are offered in Jet Black and Pearl White colours, both of which will be available via Noise website or Flipkart starting June 25. Notably, Flipkart has them listed for 1,999. Gadgets 360 reached out to Noise seeking clarity and a company spokesperson said the different pricing is due to technical issues and that actual pricing for the Noise Air Buds Mini is Rs. 1,499.

Noise Air Buds Mini specifications, features

Noise Air Buds Mini feature 14.2mm drivers and the company says they deliver powerful bass thanks to its Tru Bass technology. They have Bluetooth v5 for connectivity with support for SBC and AAC codecs. They can be paired with both Android and iOS devices. Noise says Air Buds Mini can last up to 3.5 hours on a single charge and the charging case adds 11.5 hours of battery life for a total of 15 hours. The earbuds themselves charge in 1.5 hours and the charging case takes up to two hours via the USB Type-C port.

Noise Air Buds Mini are IPX4 sweat and water resistant and weigh just 4.4 grams each. The charging case weighs 27.2 grams. They come with hands-free calling, call switching, and voice assistant support including Siri and Google Assistant. The touch controls allow you to control volume, tracks, calls, and activate voice assistant. The Hyper Sync technology allows the Noise Air Buds Mini to be connected with a paired device as soon as the charging case is opened. For calls, there are individual mics on each earbud.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.