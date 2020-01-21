The second-generation Google Pixel Buds have surfaced in Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) database ahead of their release. The Pixel Buds are expected to be launched in Spring 2020. The Pixel Buds made their debut during the Made by Google event in October last year. However, at that time only dummy units were made available that gave a sense of how the look and feel of the buds are going to be, according to 9to5Google. They are a pair of truly wireless headphones, unlike its previous generation that was a neckband-style pair of headphones.

While giving more details based on the Bluetooth SIG listing, the report said: “The underlying Bluetooth hardware is apparently made by Bestechnic, rather than using a chip from the likes of Qualcomm, and supports the Bluetooth 5.0 standard.”

The 2020 Pixel Buds will be launching at $179 (roughly Rs. 12,700). The truly wireless earbuds will feature noise isolation, and will last for five hours on a single charge (up to 24 hours via the charging case). Google Assistant will also be accessible via the Pixel Buds that are sweat and water-resistant. The Bluetooth SIG listing has also indicated the model numbers G1007 and G1008.

As mentioned above, the Google Pixel Buds were announced during Made by Google 2019 event. During the event, the company also announced the launch of its Stadia gaming service, Pixelbook Go laptop, Nest smart home devices apart from the main attractions the Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL.

The older version of Pixel Buds, a neckband-style pair of headphones, were launched in 2017 along with the Pixel 2 series smartphones aimed at competing against the Apple AirPods but lacked the truly wireless form factor of the AirPods. Apple has even upgraded its headphones with the new in-ear AirPods Pro. With the launch of upcoming Pixel Buds, Google will finally enter the truly-wireless headphones arena.