Lamborghini Partners With Master & Dynamic to Launch MW65 Headphones, MW07 Plus TWS Earphones

The MW65 headphones feature two modes of active noise-cancelling technology.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 27 November 2020 19:40 IST
Lamborghini Partners With Master & Dynamic to Launch MW65 Headphones, MW07 Plus TWS Earphones

MW65 and the MW07 Plus have been designed using materials like Alcantara and sapphire glass

Highlights
  • The MW65 headphones feature custom 40mm Beryllium drivers
  • MW07 Plus can reportedly charge 50 percent in 15 minutes
  • The audio devices have been inspired by iconic Lamborghini sports cars

Lamborghini has partnered with headphone brand Master & Dynamic to launch MW65 over-ear headphones and MW07 Plus true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. The collection of “high-performance sound tools” have been inspired by the design and materials of the iconic Lamborghini sports cars. The MW65 headphones and the MW07 Plus earphones have been designed using materials like Alcantara, sapphire glass, Italian acetate, anodized aluminum, and stainless steel.

MW65 headphones, MW07 Plus TWS price

The MW65 headphones are priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 44,100). They are offered in different colour combinations: Gunmetal/ Black Leather, Black Metal/ Black Leather, Silver Metal/ Brown Leather, Silver Metal/ Grey Leather, and Silver Metal/ Navy Leather.

The MW07 Plus earphones, on the other hand, are priced at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 30,800). They are offered in Polished Black/ Matte Black, Polished White/ Matte Silver, and Matte Black/ Matte Black earphones colour and case combinations.

MW65 specifications

The MW65 feature custom 40mm Beryllium drivers and have two modes of active noise-cancelling technology. The High-Power mode is designed for city streets, airplanes, and noise environments, while the Low-Power mode suits lower noise or windy environments. If you turn active noise-cancelling off, passive noise isolation will be activated. The headphones also have built-in Google Assistant.

The MW65 have dual microphones that filter out external noise for clear phone calls, as claimed by the company. The headphones have up to 24 hours of battery life that can be extended using a 3.4mm optional cable. They can charge up to 12 hours in 15 minutes. The ear pads are made out of lambskin-wrapped memory foam. The MW65 has Bluetooth v4.2, too.

MW07 Plus TWS

The MW07 Plus TWS come with 10mm Beryllium drivers. As per the company, they can charge up to 50 percent in 15 minutes and provide five hours of playtime, and 100 percent in 40 minutes which will provide 10 hours of playtime. The wireless earphones have two beamforming mic arrays. The MW07 Plus earphones are IPX5 water-resistant and have Bluetooth v5.0. They come with a stainless-steel charging case.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Lamborghini Partners With Master & Dynamic to Launch MW65 Headphones, MW07 Plus TWS Earphones
