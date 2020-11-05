Motorola Launches Verve Buds 100, Rap 105, Loop 105 Earphones in India

Motorola licensee Binatone has launched three new wireless audio devices in India – true wireless Motorola Verve Buds 100, and neckband-style Motorola Verve Rap 105 and Verve Loop 105. The Motorola Verve series audio products come with IPX5 water-resistance rating. Verve Buds 100 come with a charging case and offer up to 14 hours of battery life, while Verve Rap 105 and Loop 105 claim to have a battery life of up to 8 hours. The earphones come with built-in support for Amazon Alexa, but also support Apple's Siri and Google Assistant.

The Verve series products are supported by Hubble Connected along with the Verge Life apps. It can help users locate earbuds if they go missing by providing a map with the last used location.

Motorola Verve Buds 100, Verve Rap 105, and Verve Loop 105 price, availability

Verve Buds 100 True Wireless Headphones will be available exclusively on Amazon starting November 10 at an introductory price of Rs. 2,699.

Verge Rap 105, on the other hand, are available on Amazon, Flipkart and other offline channels at the introductory price of Rs. 1,699, starting today. Lastly, the Verge Loop 105 earphones are available exclusively on Amazon from today for Rs. 1,299.

Motorola Verve Buds 100 specifications

Verve Buds 100 true wireless headphones have up to 14 hours of battery life with a portable charging case. The headphones offer three different earbud gel sizes for the best fit. They are also equipped with multifunctional touch button for manging calls, adjusting volume, changing songs, and using a voice assistant.

Verve Rap 105 specifications

The flexible neckband-style earphones are equipped with 15mm speaker drivers. They offer up to 8 hours of music battery life and have an integrated mic for hands-free calling. The Verve Rap 105 produce deep bass for an immersive music experience, as per the company. The magnetic earbuds can also be locked together around the neck when not being used.

Verve Loop 105

Motorola Verve Loop 105 sports in-ear earphones offer up to 8 hours of battery life. The earphones have tangle-free cables with magnetic buds that lock together around the neck. The company claims that these wireless earbuds are ideal for sports and gym use. They also have a built-in microphone for hands-free calling.

