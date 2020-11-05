Technology News
loading

Motorola Launches Verve Buds 100, Rap 105, Loop 105 Earphones in India

The Motorola Verve series of truly wireless and neckband-style earphones come with IPX5 water-resistance rating.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 5 November 2020 19:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Motorola Launches Verve Buds 100, Rap 105, Loop 105 Earphones in India

Motorola Verve Loop 105, Verve Buds 100, and Verve Rap 105 are equipped with smart voice assistant

Highlights
  • Verve Buds 100, Rap 105, Loop 105 work wirelessly
  • The headphones work with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant
  • The Verve audio devices by Motorola are budget-friendly

Motorola licensee Binatone has launched three new wireless audio devices in India – true wireless Motorola Verve Buds 100, and neckband-style Motorola Verve Rap 105 and Verve Loop 105. The Motorola Verve series audio products come with IPX5 water-resistance rating. Verve Buds 100 come with a charging case and offer up to 14 hours of battery life, while Verve Rap 105 and Loop 105 claim to have a battery life of up to 8 hours. The earphones come with built-in support for Amazon Alexa, but also support Apple's Siri and Google Assistant.

The Verve series products are supported by Hubble Connected along with the Verge Life apps. It can help users locate earbuds if they go missing by providing a map with the last used location.

Motorola Verve Buds 100, Verve Rap 105, and Verve Loop 105 price, availability

Verve Buds 100 True Wireless Headphones will be available exclusively on Amazon starting November 10 at an introductory price of Rs. 2,699.

Verge Rap 105, on the other hand, are available on Amazon, Flipkart and other offline channels at the introductory price of Rs. 1,699, starting today. Lastly, the Verge Loop 105 earphones are available exclusively on Amazon from today for Rs. 1,299.

Motorola Verve Buds 100 specifications

Verve Buds 100 true wireless headphones have up to 14 hours of battery life with a portable charging case. The headphones offer three different earbud gel sizes for the best fit. They are also equipped with multifunctional touch button for manging calls, adjusting volume, changing songs, and using a voice assistant.

Verve Rap 105 specifications

The flexible neckband-style earphones are equipped with 15mm speaker drivers. They offer up to 8 hours of music battery life and have an integrated mic for hands-free calling. The Verve Rap 105 produce deep bass for an immersive music experience, as per the company. The magnetic earbuds can also be locked together around the neck when not being used.

Verve Loop 105

Motorola Verve Loop 105 sports in-ear earphones offer up to 8 hours of battery life. The earphones have tangle-free cables with magnetic buds that lock together around the neck. The company claims that these wireless earbuds are ideal for sports and gym use. They also have a built-in microphone for hands-free calling.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Binatone, Verve Buds 100, Verve Rap 105, Verve Loop 105
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Moto G9 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Motorola Launches Verve Buds 100, Rap 105, Loop 105 Earphones in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Disappearing Messages Feature Launched: All You Need to Know
  2. Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition With Core i3 Processor Launched in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy M21 Getting One UI 2.5 Core Update in India: Report
  4. Redmi Note 9 Smartphone With 120Hz Display, AdaptiveSync Support Tipped
  5. PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X: Release Date, Price, Games, and More
  6. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Begins November 8: Top Deals on Phones
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Enters 'Finale' Week: Best Deals and Offers
  8. Samsung W21 5G With Similar Specifications as the Galaxy Z Fold 2 Launched
  9. Reliance Jio Phone Users Get Three New All-in-One Prepaid Annual Plans
  10. Sony A8H OLED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,79,990
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Launches Verve Buds 100, Rap 105, Loop 105 Earphones in India
  2. Moto G9 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. MacBook Models Based on Apple Silicon to Launch Q2 2021: Report
  4. Lenovo K12 Note With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Google Messages Starts Rolling Out Text Scheduling Feature: Report
  6. Acer Enduro N3 Rugged Laptop With IP53 Rating, 13-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  7. Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 Key Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Run on KaiOS
  8. LG’s Upcoming Experimental Smartphone Might Be Called LG Rollable
  9. Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition With 10th-Gen Intel Core i3 Processor, 8GB RAM Launched in India
  10. Sony A8H 4K HDR OLED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,79,990
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com