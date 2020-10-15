Motorola Tech3 TriX three-in-one earphones have launched in India. Motorola licensee Binatone released the hybrid headsets ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The earphones offer wires, wireless, and true wireless solutions to users, based on their preferences. Motorola Tech3 TriX can be used as TWS earbuds, and it comes with attachments to transform into a neckband or a wired headset if desired. Other key features include up to 18 hours of battery life with the charging case and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Motorola Tech3 TriX price in India, availability

The new Motorola Tech3 TriX earphones are priced in India at an introductory offer of Rs. 5,999. They will be available on Flipkart exclusively starting October 16 as part of the Big Billion Days sale. After the sale, Motorola Tech3 TriX will be sold for Rs. 9,999. This means that a price cut of Rs. 4,000 has been introduced for the sale. The Big Billion Days sale will end on October 21. The three-in-one earphones are listed in a single Black colour option.

Motorola Tech3 TriX features

The biggest highlight of the Motorola Tech3 TriX is the earphones' flexible solution to use them as wired or wireless earbuds. The earbuds come with a unique hybrid design that enables usage in three different ways - wired, wireless, and truly wireless. In TWS mode, Motorola Tech3 TriX earbuds connect with a smartphone with the help of Bluetooth 5.0. It is touted to last for up to 18 hours when combined with the charging case.

The wireless mode, called Sport Loop, allows the earbuds to be attached to a flexible neckband to hang around the shoulders even when not in use. An additional cable allows you to use the earphones in direct plug-in mode that doesn't use up battery charge. This cable connects with the Sport Loop via a magnetic dock.

The Motorola Tech3 TriX earphones support Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri voice assistance and pairs with a smartphone via the Verve Life app. Integrated features include finding a lost earbud and Ear Detect. The latter essentially turns on Motorola Tech3 TriX when plugged in and turns off when both earbuds are removed from the ear. It is also rated IPX5 for water resistance.

