Motorola AmphisoundX home theatre range has debuted in India. Flipkart has launched the new home theatre models carrying the Motorola branding in 80W, 150W, and 160W options. The new Motorola home theatre systems come with multiple speakers and have Bluetooth support. There are also separate subwoofers and connectivity options, including HDMI ARC, optical audio, and USB. The home theatre systems also come with an up to 8-inch bass driver. The new home theatre systems have launched months after Flipkart launched the Motorola TV lineup in the country with a starting price of Rs. 13,999.

Motorola AmphisoundX 80W, 150W, 160W home theatre price in India, availability details

The Motorola AmphisoundX 80W home theatre price in India has been set at Rs. 7,999, while the Motorola AmphisoundX 150W and AmphisoundX 160W models carry a price tag of Rs. 10,999. All three options are available for purchase through Flipkart. Sale offers include a 10 percent instant discount for customers using HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions.

Motorola AmphisoundX 80W home theatre specifications, features

The Motorola AmphisoundX 80W comes in 5.1 channel configuration and includes a maximum power output of 80W. The home theatre system comes with two satellite speakers and one soundbar in addition to a 30W subwoofer that has a bass driver of 5.25 inches. There is also a built-in amplifier to let you adjust bass and treble as per your preferences. Further, the speaker system available with home theatre has five 10W audio drivers that are touted to offer a frequency response range between 120 and 20,000 Hz, along with an impedance of 8 ohms.

Motorola AmphisoundX 80W home theatre comes with two satellites, a subwoofer, and a soundbar

On the connectivity front, the home theatre has Bluetooth v5.0, a USB port, HDMI ARC, optical audio, auxiliary port, and FM radio support. There is also an LED display. Furthermore, the home theatre comes with a microSD card.

Motorola AmphisoundX 150W home theatre specifications, features

The Motorola AmphisoundX 150W option comes with a 70W subwoofer that has an 8-inch bass driver. There are also five distinct 3-inch satellites that all are wall mountable. The home theatre system also comes with an LED display and includes an amplifier with adjustable bass and treble output. Users can also switch from the default 5.1 channels to 2.1 channel with Pro Logic to choose between surround sound and front-firing sound experiences.

To control the audio wirelessly, the Motorola AmphisoundX 150W has a dedicated remote control. In terms of connectivity, you'll get Bluetooth v5.0, an HDMI port, optical audio, USB port, and an auxiliary port. There is also FM radio support.

Motorola AmphisoundX 160W home theatre specifications, features

The Motorola AmphisoundX 160W also has the same pricing of the AmphisoundX 150W. However, there are distinct specifications to address different set of consumers. One of the key differences is the 2.1 channel configuration over the 5.1 support available on the 150W option. The home theatre system also has one 100W soundbar and a 60W subwoofer with a 6.5-inch bass driver. Further, it comes with the Dolby Audio technology and has audio modes including music, news, and movies to provide a customised experience. The bundled subwoofer also connects with the soundbar wirelessly to enable a clutter-free experience.

Motorola AmphisoundX 160W home theatre has 2.1 channel configuration

Connectivity options on the Motorola AmphisoundX 160W include Bluetooth v4.2, an HDMI port, USB port, optical audio, and an auxiliary port. There is also an LED display and physical buttons on the soundbar to adjust the audio.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.