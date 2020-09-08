Flipkart has expanded Motorola's range of AmphisoundX soundbars and home theatres by launching a fully wireless 200W 5.1 Soundbar with Subwoofer and Surround Sound Speakers as well as a 100W Soundbar. While the Motorola AmphisoundX Full Wireless 200W 5.1 Soundbar comes with a glass top touch panel and wireless subwoofer, the AmphisoundX 100W Soundbar is designed as an ultra-portable device with a wired 50W subwoofer. The new soundbars sit alongside the range of Motorola audio devices that are available in India through Flipkart.

Motorola AmphisoundX 200W 5.1 Soundbar, AmphisoundX 100W Soundbar price in India

Motorola AmphisoundX 200W 5.1 Soundbar is priced at Rs. 14,999, while the AmphisoundX 100W Soundbar carries a price tag of Rs. 7,499. Both new models will go on sale through Flipkart starting September 14.

Motorola AmphisoundX 200W 5.1 Soundbar specifications

The Motorola AmphisoundX Fully Wireless 200W 5.1 Soundbar comes with wireless subwoofer and wireless surround-sound speakers. It comes with a 72W speaker system that includes six front-firing drivers of 2.75 inches. The Motorola soundbar also includes a digital signal processor (DSP) as well as an amplifier. Further, there are 24W left and right wireless satellites with 3-inch drivers.

For an enhanced audio experience, the wireless subwoofer carries an 8-inch bass driver that brings 80W power. The AmphisoundX Fully Wireless 200W 5.1 Soundbar also includes a range of connectivity options, including HDMI ARC and an optical audio port. You'll also get a USB port as well as Bluetooth v5.0 support. Furthermore, the soundbar includes a remote that has hotkeys to let you switch between the given sound effects.

Motorola AmphisoundX 100W Soundbar specifications

The Motorola AmphisoundX 100W Soundbar comes with 2.25-inch front-firing drivers and is bundled with the 50W subwoofer that has a 6.5-inch bass driver. The soundbar also features a built-in DPS engine and an amplifier. To offer a sleek design, the AmphisoundX 100W Soundbar comes in a 60cm chassis. The Motorola soundbar also has HDMI ARC, optical audio, Aux in, and USB ports as well as Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

In June, Flipkart launched the Motorola AmphisoundX 80W, AmphisoundX 150W, and AmphisoundX 160W home theatre systems in the country. The online marketplace also has 160W, 120W, and 70W soundbars carrying the Motorola brand.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.