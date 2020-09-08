Technology News
loading

Motorola AmphisoundX 200W 5.1 Soundbar, 100W Soundbar Launched in India

Motorola AmphisoundX Fully Wireless 200W 5.1 Soundbar is priced at Rs. 14,999, while the AmphisoundX 100W Soundbar carries a price tag of Rs. 7,499.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 September 2020 14:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Motorola AmphisoundX 200W 5.1 Soundbar, 100W Soundbar Launched in India

Motorola AmphisoundX 200W 5.1 Soundbar comes with 24W left and right wireless satellites

Highlights
  • Motorola AmphisoundX soundbars will be available from September 14
  • Motorola AmphisoundX 200W 5.1 Soundbar has a glass top touch panel
  • Motorola AmphisoundX 100W Soundbar comes with a 50W subwoofer

Flipkart has expanded Motorola's range of AmphisoundX soundbars and home theatres by launching a fully wireless 200W 5.1 Soundbar with Subwoofer and Surround Sound Speakers as well as a 100W Soundbar. While the Motorola AmphisoundX Full Wireless 200W 5.1 Soundbar comes with a glass top touch panel and wireless subwoofer, the AmphisoundX 100W Soundbar is designed as an ultra-portable device with a wired 50W subwoofer. The new soundbars sit alongside the range of Motorola audio devices that are available in India through Flipkart.

Motorola AmphisoundX 200W 5.1 Soundbar, AmphisoundX 100W Soundbar price in India

Motorola AmphisoundX 200W 5.1 Soundbar is priced at Rs. 14,999, while the AmphisoundX 100W Soundbar carries a price tag of Rs. 7,499. Both new models will go on sale through Flipkart starting September 14.

Motorola AmphisoundX 200W 5.1 Soundbar specifications

The Motorola AmphisoundX Fully Wireless 200W 5.1 Soundbar comes with wireless subwoofer and wireless surround-sound speakers. It comes with a 72W speaker system that includes six front-firing drivers of 2.75 inches. The Motorola soundbar also includes a digital signal processor (DSP) as well as an amplifier. Further, there are 24W left and right wireless satellites with 3-inch drivers.

For an enhanced audio experience, the wireless subwoofer carries an 8-inch bass driver that brings 80W power. The AmphisoundX Fully Wireless 200W 5.1 Soundbar also includes a range of connectivity options, including HDMI ARC and an optical audio port. You'll also get a USB port as well as Bluetooth v5.0 support. Furthermore, the soundbar includes a remote that has hotkeys to let you switch between the given sound effects.

Motorola AmphisoundX 100W Soundbar specifications

The Motorola AmphisoundX 100W Soundbar comes with 2.25-inch front-firing drivers and is bundled with the 50W subwoofer that has a 6.5-inch bass driver. The soundbar also features a built-in DPS engine and an amplifier. To offer a sleek design, the AmphisoundX 100W Soundbar comes in a 60cm chassis. The Motorola soundbar also has HDMI ARC, optical audio, Aux in, and USB ports as well as Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

In June, Flipkart launched the Motorola AmphisoundX 80W, AmphisoundX 150W, and AmphisoundX 160W home theatre systems in the country. The online marketplace also has 160W, 120W, and 70W soundbars carrying the Motorola brand.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola AmphisoundX 200W 5.1 Soundbar price in India, Motorola AmphisoundX 200W 5.1 Soundbar specifications, Motorola AmphisoundX 200W 5.1 Soundbar, Motorola AmphisoundX 100W Soundbar price in India, Motorola AmphisoundX 100W Soundbar specifications, Motorola AmphisoundX 100W Soundbar, Motorola, Flipkart
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Xbox Series S Announced, to Be Priced at $299
Motorola AmphisoundX 200W 5.1 Soundbar, 100W Soundbar Launched in India
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live With New Erangel Map, Gameplay Changes
  2. Teen Reportedly Spent Over Rs. 2 Lakhs on PUBG Mobile
  3. Redmi Smart Band Debuts in India With Colour Display, Heart-Rate Monitor
  4. Boat Rockerz 335 Wireless Neckband Earphones Launched in India
  5. PUBG Corporation to Take Over PUBG Mobile From Tencent Games in India
  6. Moto G9 Review
  7. Oppo F17 Pro Tipped to Launch Outside India as Oppo A93
  8. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
  9. Poco M2 With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Announces Verified Calls to Show Genuine Business Callers, India in First Rollout
  2. Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 May Be Called QuietComfort Earbuds, Leaked Promo Video Suggests
  3. Vivo V20 Series May Launch in India in October With Three Phone Models
  4. China Tech Veterans to Launch 'Domestic Replacement' Fund Amid US Sanctions
  5. Huawei MatePad T8 With 5,100mAh Battery, MediaTek Octa-Core SoC Launched in India
  6. TikTok to Join EU Code of Conduct Against Hate Speech
  7. PUBG Mobile: Teen Reportedly Spent Over Rs. 2 Lakhs From Grandfather’s Bank Account on Game
  8. Moto G9 Plus With Snapdragon 730 SoC, Full-HD+ Display Spotted in Google Play Console Listing: Report
  9. Poco X3 India Variant Tipped to Carry 8GB RAM, Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
  10. Realme X50 Pro Android 11 Preview Release Programme Kicked Off in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com