1More Colorbuds, the company's latest true wireless earphones, have been launched in India priced at Rs. 7,999. The new true wireless earphones come around a year after the launch of the 1More Stylish True Wireless earphones, and have similar features and styling, including support for the Qualcomm aptX Bluetooth codec. The 1More Colorbuds are on sale now through the company's official e-store in India, as well as through multi-brand audio equipment portal theaudiostore.in, and can be purchased in any of four colours - black, gold, green, and pink.

1More Colorbuds price and availability

At Rs. 7,999, the 1More Colorbuds are priced slightly higher than the Rs. 6,999 launch pricing of the 1More Stylish True Wireless earphones which were launched in India around a year ago. While the price has increased, 1More claims better features on the Colorbuds, apart from more eye-catching colour options. The earphones will be available to buy on the 1More India e-store, and multi-brand portal theaudiostore.in.

1More Colorbuds specifications and features

Like the 1More Stylish True Wireless earphones, the 1More Colorbuds feature support for the Qualcomm aptX and AAC Bluetooth codecs, making it one of a small but growing list of true wireless headsets priced at under Rs. 10,000 with support for the superior aptX codec. For connectivity, the 1More Colorbuds use Bluetooth 5.

A big change is in the drivers used; the Colorbuds come with full-range balanced armature drivers, promising better performance, with sound tuning by Grammy award winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi. The Qualcomm system-on-chip also enables cVc 8.0 environmental noise cancellation.

The design itself sees small changes, and doesn't protrude out of the ears as much as the Stylish True Wireless earphones. The earpieces weigh in at 4.1g each. There are touch controls, as well as IPX5 water resistance. The 1More Colorbuds have a claimed battery life of six hours per charge for the earphones, and up to 22 hours in total with the charging case included. Fast charging is supported, with a 15-minute charge said to give 2 hours of listening time.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.