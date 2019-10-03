Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Microsoft Surface Earbuds Launched, the Company's First Truly Wireless Earphones

Microsoft Surface Earbuds Launched, the Company's First Truly Wireless Earphones

The earphones also feature integration with Microsoft Office.

By | Updated: 3 October 2019 11:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Surface Earbuds Launched, the Company's First Truly Wireless Earphones

The Surface Earbuds go on sale later this year at $249

Highlights
  • The Microsoft Surface Earbuds are priced at $249
  • A total of 24 hours of battery life is claimed
  • The company also launched the dual-screen Surface Duo smartphone

A growing number of companies are getting into the audio space, with premium noise cancellation headphones and truly wireless earphones being the focus for the future of personal audio. Following in the footsteps of Apple, Samsung, and Google, Microsoft has now announced its first truly wireless earphones, the Surface Earbuds. Slated to go on sale later this year, the Surface Earbuds will be priced at $249 (roughly Rs. 17,700). Interestingly, the Surface Earbuds feature integration with Microsoft Office to aid user productivity, and work with various voice assistants - not just Microsoft's own Cortana.

The Microsoft Surface Earbuds were launched at a recent Surface event where various other hardware products were also unveiled. The earphones join the $350 Microsoft Surface Headphones in the flagship audio range from the company, and are claimed to offer up to 24 hours of battery life - 8 hours per charge of the earphones, plus an additional two full charges in the case. Pairing and connectivity will also be easier thanks to Swift Pair, according to Microsoft.

The Microsoft Office integration on the Surface Earbuds lets users dictate text for Word and Outlook, swipe to advance slides, and enable captions and subtitles live translation into one of 60 languages on PowerPoint, interact with emails and check schedules on the go, and more. There is also Spotify integration with Android smartphones, to quickly and easily start playing music through taps on the earpiece itself, without having to use your smartphone.

Microsoft also unveiled a bunch of new products, including the unique Surface Duo smartphone. This Android-powered device features two 5.6-inch screen and a foldable form factor, along with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The device is expected to launch in 2020.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Microsoft Surface Earbuds
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Huawei Phones Lose Bootleg Access to Google Apps
Honor Smartphones
Microsoft Surface Earbuds Launched, the Company's First Truly Wireless Earphones
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M30s Review
  2. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  3. Realme X2 Pro Specifications Include Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 65W Fast Charging
  4. Microsoft Showcases Surface Duo With Two 5.6-Inch Screens, Android
  5. 55-inch 4K HDR TV Available at Rs. 5,555 via Amazon Today
  6. OnePlus 7T Pro India Launch May Be in Mid-October
  7. Redmi Phones for Rs. 99, Budget Phones for Re. 1 Offered in Paytm Sale
  8. Microsoft Unveils New Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X
  9. Flipkart and Amazon Festive Sales: The Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  10. GoPro Hero 8 Black, GoPro Max Action Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA InSight Mars Lander Captures Marsquakes, Other Martian Sounds
  2. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Users Can Experience Deep Fusion Through iOS 13.2 Beta
  3. Joker, New DC Movie, Out Now in India in IMAX and 2D
  4. Huawei Phones Lose Bootleg Access to Google Apps
  5. Spider-Man: Far From Home Now Available on HD, 3D, 4K Blu-ray in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  6. Realme X2 Pro Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch, Include Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Quad Rear Cameras, 65W Fast Charging
  7. Mi CC9 Pro With 108-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 730G SoC Tipped to Launch on October 24
  8. OnePlus 7T Pro India Launch Tipped to Be in Mid-October by HDFC SmartBuy Offer Listing
  9. Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 With 10th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched, Surface Pro X With Microsoft SQ1 Processor Also Unveiled
  10. Surface Duo With Two 5.6-Inch Screens Is Microsoft’s Latest Attempt at Smartphone Market
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.