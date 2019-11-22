Technology News
loading

Microsoft Surface Earbuds Release Date Delayed to Spring 2020

The delay is to ensure that the company delivers the ‘best possible experience’.

By | Updated: 22 November 2019 12:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Surface Earbuds Release Date Delayed to Spring 2020

The Surface Earbuds were initially to go on sale in December 2019

Highlights
  • Microsoft announced the Surface Earbuds in October this year
  • The launch of the product has been delayed by a few months
  • The Surface Earbuds will now be launched in Spring 2020

The true wireless audio space continues to be led by Apple when it comes to shipment volumes and revenue, but that hasn't stopped the competition from launching products in the segment. Amazon and Microsoft recently announced their first products in the space, the Echo Buds and the Surface Earbuds respectively. The latter, while initially expected to go on sale in December this year, has now been delayed to Spring 2020 as the company works on improving the product to offer the ‘best possible experience' to buyers.

Microsoft Chief Product Officer Panos Panay announced through a tweet that the Surface Earbuds launch will be delayed to Spring 2020 as the company continues to improve the product to offer the best possible experience. The true wireless earphones were announced in October alongside the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3, and Surface Pro X.

While the computing devices from Microsoft are already on sale, the Surface Earbuds are still being worked on and will go on sale much later than initially expected. The true wireless headset will be priced at $249 (roughly Rs. ), same as the recently launched Apple AirPods Pro.

A recent report from Counterpoint Research suggests that the true wireless space is growing rapidly, with strong competition in the segment. While Apple continues to lead the segment with its AirPods range, it will be interesting to see what impact Microsoft and Amazon can make on the space with their true wireless offerings.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Microsoft Surface Earbuds, truly wireless earphones
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Bank Robber Accuses Police of Illegally Using Google Location Data to Catch Him
Apple Silently Removes Customer Reviews from Its Online Store
Honor Smartphones
Microsoft Surface Earbuds Release Date Delayed to Spring 2020
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Photos Show Evidence of Life on Mars, Claims Scientist
  2. Vivo U20 to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
  3. Realme 5s vs Redmi Note 8: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  4. Realme 5s With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Spotted on US FCC, May Launch in December
  6. Vivo U20 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched In India
  7. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  8. Realme X2 Pro vs OnePlus 7T vs Redmi K20 Pro
  9. Samsung Galaxy A51 Closer to Launch, Receives Bluetooth Certification
  10. Vivo Y19 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. First Marvel Comic Book Gets $1.26 Million in US Auction
  2. Iran Internet Outage First to Effectively Isolate a Whole Nation
  3. Apple Silently Removes Customer Reviews from Its Online Store
  4. Vivo U20 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched: Price in India, Specifications
  5. Microsoft Surface Earbuds Release Date Delayed to Spring 2020
  6. Bank Robber Accuses Police of Illegally Using Google Location Data to Catch Him
  7. Chaayos Silently Captures Your Facial Data When Ordering a Cup of Tea; Chaayos Responds
  8. Pokémon Sword and Shield Overcomes Controversy to Become the Fastest-Selling Switch Game Ever
  9. Samsung Galaxy A71 Leak-Based Renders Tip Quad Rear Cameras, Key Specifications Also Leaked
  10. Vivo U20 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price in India, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.