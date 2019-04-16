Technology News
  Microsoft to Answer Apple's AirPods With Surface Buds Wireless Earbuds: Report

Microsoft to Answer Apple's AirPods With Surface Buds Wireless Earbuds: Report

, 16 April 2019
Microsoft Surface Buds wireless earbuds are believed to debut by the end of the year

Highlights

Microsoft Surface Buds are reportedly in the works with codename Morrison

New wireless earbuds could have Cortana integration

Microsoft has offered earbuds with its Zune music player in the past

Microsoft's Surface-branded true wireless earbuds are reportedly in the pipeline to take on Apple's AirPods. The Surface earbuds are said to be in the works with codename Morrison, which might point to Jim Morrison, who was the lead vocalist of the rock band The Doors. However, they could officially debut simply as the Surface Buds. Microsoft is also likely to include Cortana integration and a noise cancellation function to attract customers. In October last year, Microsoft unveiled the Surface Headphones with 40mm drivers and over-ear form factor.

As per a report by Thurrott, the Surface Buds by Microsoft will come sometime this year to counter AirPods. The report, citing people familiar with the development, claims that the wireless earbuds are currently in the works under the codename Morrison. This is notably not in line with other Microsoft products that mostly in the development with astrological names, such as Andromeda and Centaurus.

Notably, this won't be the first time when Microsoft will serve its offerings in the market of earbuds. The Redmond company has in the past offered earbuds with its Zune music player. Last year, Microsoft also brought the noise-cancelling Surface Headphones with an over-ear design. The headphones were priced at $350 (roughly Rs. 24,300).

Having said that, the rumoured Surface Buds would be the first by Microsoft in the wireless earbuds segment that has strong domination of AirPods. Companies such as Bose and Jabra are also selling their truly wireless earbuds to counter Apple's model.

The launch date and price of the Surface Buds haven't been revealed yet. However, it is believed that Microsoft would launch its earbuds by the end of the year.

Redmi Note 6 Pro
