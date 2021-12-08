Ptron Bassbuds Tango true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have been launched in India. These are part of Ptron's newly announced environmental noise cancellation (ENC) series of wireless earbuds. Equipped with digital signal processing (DSP) ENC technology, Ptron Bassbuds Tango filter out ambient noise from the background for clear calls. These earbuds also come with a dedicated Movie mode which is claimed to offer zero lag between the visuals and audio.

Ptron Bassbuds Tango price in India, availability

Ptron Bassbuds Tango TWS earbuds with ENC come at a launch price of Rs. 1,299 on Amazon. On the Ptron website, they are priced at Rs. 1,799. The Bassbuds Tango TWS earbuds currently have two colour variants — Active Black and Stone White.

Ptron Bassbuds Tango specifications, feature

Ptron Bassbuds Tango TWS earbuds are equipped with 13mm bass-boosted audio drivers. They feature an inbuilt AAC codec and acoustic echo cancellation for delivering enhanced sound. The earbuds have an in-ear design that offers passive noise cancellation. Ptron Bassbuds Tango sport a matte finish and are rated at IPX4 for sweat and water resistance.

Ptron Bassbuds Tango TWS feature Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity with one-step pairing for a seamless connection. The earbuds have an efficient wireless range of up to 10m, the company says. They feature intuitive smart touch control for toggling between its dedicated music and movie modes. The touch controls can also be used to manage calls and activate a smartphone's voice assistant.

These earbuds come with a charging case that features a 400mAh battery. Ptron Bassbuds Tango are said to offer a total playback time of up to 20 hours with the case, which supports USB Type-C fast charging and can provide up to three hours of playback time with a 10-minute charge.

