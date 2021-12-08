Technology News
Ptron Bassbuds Tango TWS Earbuds With ENC, 20 Hours of Playtime Launched in India

Ptron Bassbuds Tango TWS earbuds feature 13mm bass-boosted drivers.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 8 December 2021 18:05 IST
Ptron Bassbuds Tango TWS Earbuds With ENC, 20 Hours of Playtime Launched in India

Photo Credit: Ptron

Ptron Bassbuds Tango TWS come with a 400mAh charging case

Highlights
  • Ptron Bassbuds Tango TWS have a claimed wireless range of up to 10m
  • Ptron Bassbuds Tango TWS feature intuitive touch controls
  • These earbuds are rated IPX4 for sweat and water resistance

Ptron Bassbuds Tango true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have been launched in India. These are part of Ptron's newly announced environmental noise cancellation (ENC) series of wireless earbuds. Equipped with digital signal processing (DSP) ENC technology, Ptron Bassbuds Tango filter out ambient noise from the background for clear calls. These earbuds also come with a dedicated Movie mode which is claimed to offer zero lag between the visuals and audio.

Ptron Bassbuds Tango price in India, availability

Ptron Bassbuds Tango TWS earbuds with ENC come at a launch price of Rs. 1,299 on Amazon. On the Ptron website, they are priced at Rs. 1,799. The Bassbuds Tango TWS earbuds currently have two colour variants — Active Black and Stone White.

Ptron Bassbuds Tango specifications, feature

Ptron Bassbuds Tango TWS earbuds are equipped with 13mm bass-boosted audio drivers. They feature an inbuilt AAC codec and acoustic echo cancellation for delivering enhanced sound. The earbuds have an in-ear design that offers passive noise cancellation. Ptron Bassbuds Tango sport a matte finish and are rated at IPX4 for sweat and water resistance.

Ptron Bassbuds Tango TWS feature Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity with one-step pairing for a seamless connection. The earbuds have an efficient wireless range of up to 10m, the company says. They feature intuitive smart touch control for toggling between its dedicated music and movie modes. The touch controls can also be used to manage calls and activate a smartphone's voice assistant.

These earbuds come with a charging case that features a 400mAh battery. Ptron Bassbuds Tango are said to offer a total playback time of up to 20 hours with the case, which supports USB Type-C fast charging and can provide up to three hours of playback time with a 10-minute charge.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Ptron pTron Bassbuds Tango True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Ptron pTron Bassbuds Tango True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Further reading: Ptron, Ptron Bassbuds Tango, Ptron Bassbuds Tango Price in India, Ptron Bassbuds Tango Specifications, Amazon, TWS earbuds
Apple Watch (2022) Series May Include Three Models, iPhone SE (2023) to Bring Substantial Upgrades: Kuo

Ptron Bassbuds Tango TWS Earbuds With ENC, 20 Hours of Playtime Launched in India
  Ptron Bassbuds Tango TWS Earbuds With ENC, 20 Hours of Playtime Launched in India
