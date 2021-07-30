Technology News
Micromax Airfunk 1, Airfunk 1 Pro TWS Earbuds With Touch Controls, IP44 Build Launched in India

Micromax Airfunk 1 comes with a unique voice changing feature.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 30 July 2021 13:38 IST
Airfunk 1 Pro are claimed to offer up to 32 hours of total playback

Highlights
  • Airfunk 1 Pro are equipped with 13mm dynamic drivers
  • Airfunk 1 Pro earbuds come in Black, Red, and White colour options
  • This marks as Micromax’s entry into the audio space

Airfunk 1 Pro and Airfunk 1 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have launched alongside the Micromax In 2b smartphone in India. The launch of the two earbuds marks Micromax's entry into the audio space. The Airfunk 1 Pro offer up to 32 hours of playback including the battery of the charging case, while the Airfunk 1 offers 15 hours of playback. Airfunk 1 Pro feature Qualcomm clear voice capture (cVc) 8.0 and environment noise cancellation, whereas the Airfunk 1 comes with a unique voice changing feature that allows users to switch their voice from male to female and vice versa.

Airfunk 1 Pro and Airfunk 1 price in India, sale

The Airfunk 1 Pro TWS earbuds are priced in India at Rs. 2,499 and the Airfunk 1 earbuds are priced at Rs. 1,299. Airfunk 1 Pro are available in Black, Blue, Red, Yellow, and White colour options. The Airfunk 1, on the other hand, are available in Black, Blue, Purple, Yellow, and White colour options. Both the Airfunk 1 Pro and Airfunk 1 will go on sale via Flipkart and micromaxinfo.com from August 18.

Airfunk 1 Pro specifications

The new Airfunk 1 Pro come with an in-ear design and an egg-shaped charging case. It features Qualcomm clear voice capture (cVc) 8.0 that reduces ambient noise and the latest QCC 3040 SoC. It supports environment noise cancellation as well is able to reduce ambient noise up to 25db. There's also support for Bluetooth v5.2, integrated quad microphones (two on each earpiece) for better call quality, and 13mm dynamic drivers for deeper bass and stereo sound.

As for the battery, the Airfunk 1 Pro claims to offer 7 hours of playtime with a single charge, and up to 32 hours of playback time with the case (four extra charge cycles). The earbuds are claimed to have up to 750 hours of standby time.

There are smart touch features to play and pause music, answer or reject calls, and wake the voice assistant (Google Assistant, Siri). The charging case supports USB Type-C port and the earbuds are IP44 dust- and water-resistant. Each earbuds weighs 4 grams and their sound frequency ranges between 20Hz to 20,000Hz.

Airfunk 1 specifications

The Airfunk 1 has an in-ear design as well, with a slightly more compact frame than the Airfunk 1 Pro. It comes with a voice change function that lets you switch your voice from female to male modes and vice-versa during a call. This can be done by pressing the right earbuds for three seconds for male voice and pressing the left earbuds for three seconds to change to female voice. The TWS earbuds comes with 3D stereo sound and 9mm dynamic drivers for high bass. They support Bluetooth v5 and offers up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge, up to 15 hours of playtime with the charging case (2 extra charge cycles), and up to 40 hours of standby time. There's a USB Type-C charging port and the earbuds have an IP44 dust and water resistance rating. The total charging time is said to be roughly 1.2 hours.

Airfunk 1 comes with smart touch controls to wake up the voice assistant (Google Assistant, Sir), answer or reject calls, and play or pause music. It comes with mono and stereo use depending on whether you will use one or both earbuds. Each earbud weighs 4.4 grams and their sound frequency ranges between 20Hz to 20,000Hz.

Tasneem Akolawala
