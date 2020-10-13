Technology News
Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro With 12mm Dynamic Drivers Launched

Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro will go on sale on October 15 in China.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 13 October 2020 13:26 IST
Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro come in a Black finish

Highlights
  • Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro have 12mm dynamic drivers
  • Air 2 Pro offer 7 hours of battery without case with ANC switched off
  • Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro are priced in China at CNY 699

Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro have been introduced as the latest audio product by Xiaomi. The Air 2 Pro TWS earbuds have been launched in China and they come with features like noise cancellation up to 35dB and up to 28 hours music playback with the charging case. The Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro come with 12mm dynamic drivers and LCP liquid crystal composite diaphragm. The earbuds don an AirPods Pro-like design but come in a Black colour option.

Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro price, sale

The new Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro are priced in China at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 7,600). The earbuds are up for pre-orders from today, and will go on sale on Mi.com on October 15. They come in a single Black colour option

Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro features

Coming to the specifications and features, the Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro have 35dB hybrid active noise cancellation, 3 mics for better call quality, and a new transparent mode as well. There is 12mm LCP liquid crystal large dynamic coil for better sound quality and grammy master tuning for studio quality sound.

Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro offer up to 28 hours of music playback with the charging case. The company claims that the earbuds last for about seven hours at one stretch with ANC turned off. They support wireless charging and can take about one hour to fully charge through wired charging. The operating distance is listed to be at 10 metres, and they are said to support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

The new Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro earbuds weigh only 60 grams and they support USB Type-C port for charging. Xiaomi notes that 10 minutes of wired charging can offer up to 90 minutes of music playback.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

