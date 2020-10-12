Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C with 14.2mm Drivers to Launch on October 15

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C will be launched in India at 12pm (noon) on October 15, right around the time Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale kicks off for its Plus customers. Xiaomi teased the earphones saying that they will have will have up to 20 hours of battery life. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C have been listed on Flipkart already, and will be available in a white colour option. The earphones will be launched by Xiaomi alongside the Mi 10T 5G and Mi 10T Pro 5G smartphones.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C Price in India

Xiaomi took to Twitter to announce October 15 as the launch date for the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C. Xiaomi's website has also been teasing the upcoming launch of the earphones. Meanwhile, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C have been already listed on Flipkart for Rs. 3,499. However, the final launch price could differ.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C specifications

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C have 14.2mm drivers. As mentioned, they will have a battery life of 20 hours and will take around 1.5 hours to charge. The earphones have a dual mic for noise cancellation and voice control. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C also come with Bluetooth 5.0 and are compatible with Android and iOS devices. The earbuds weigh 4.7 grams each and come with a USB-Type C charging case.

The company will also be launching the Mi 10T 5G and the Mi 10T Pro 5G smartphones in India on October 15. Both phones are expected to come with a triple rear camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, and 5,000mAh battery. They will also have identical hole-punch display designs with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.