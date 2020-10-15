Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C have been launched in India as the latest offering from the company. Xiaomi has introduced the TWS earbuds just ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale in the country. The earbuds were launched alongside the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro phones. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C come with up to 20 hours of battery life with the charging case, dual-mic environmental noise cancellation (ENC), and 14.2mm drivers for an enhanced sound quality.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C price in India, sale

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C are priced in India at Rs. 2,499. The earbuds come in a single White colour option and are already on sale on Flipkart, Mi.com, and partner retail stores.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C features

There are large 14.2mm audio drivers on the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C and they support SBC/ AAC audio codecs. The earbuds can deliver up to five hours of usage on a single charge. However, the bundled charging case increases the battery life to a total of up to 20 hours. It takes about 1.5 hours to fully charge the earbuds using the USB Type-C port.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C come with dual-mic ENC. The earbuds also have auto-pair and auto-connect features, along with sensors for in-ear detection. This means that the audio is automatically paused when one of the earbuds is removed. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C weigh about 48 grams and support Bluetooth 5.0. It comes with touch controls to pause/ play music, answer/ reject calls, and activate voice assistants like Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa. The new earbuds are compatible with Android, iOS, and Windows devices.

