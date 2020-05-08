Technology News
Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 4,499

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 go up against the Realme Buds Air that are priced at Rs. 3,999 in the country.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 8 May 2020 12:34 IST
This is the first pair of true wireless earphones from Xiaomi in India

Highlights
  • The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 features 14.2mm drivers
  • Design and fit is similar to that of the Apple AirPods
  • Apart from SBC and AAC, the LHDC Bluetooth codec is supported

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 have been launched in India as expected. This is Xiaomi's first pair of true wireless earphones in India. The new earphones mark Xiaomi's entry into a popular product segment that it's been notably missing from. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 have been launched alongside the Mi Box 4K streaming device and Mi 10 smartphone at the company's recent online event, as Xiaomi looks to make an impact after the easing of lockdown restrictions across the country.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 price in India, sale date

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 price is set at Rs. 4,499, however for a limited period, the company will be selling the earphones at Rs. 3,999. The limited period promotion will run May 12-May 17. As is clear from the promotion period, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 will go on sale starting May 12 at 12pm (noon). The earbuds will be available via Amazon, mi.com, Mi Home stores. These will soon reach the Mi partner stores as well. 

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 were launched globally in March this year for EUR 80 (roughly Rs. 6,600). However, India pricing is significantly lower, as Xiaomi looks to compete with Realme in the segment. The Realme Buds Air are priced at Rs. 3,999, and Xiaomi has priced the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 to bring the competition to its rival in India.

 

The earphones feature an AirPods-like earpiece design with an outer-ear fit, and 14.2mm drivers. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 support Bluetooth 5.0, with the SBC, AAC, and LHDC Bluetooth codecs. LHDC is a less common competitor to Qualcomm's aptX and Sony's LDAC Bluetooth codecs, promising high-bitrate audio transmission like other advanced Bluetooth codecs. You also get environmental noise cancellation on voice calls with the earphones.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 has 30mAh batteries in the earphones, and an additional 250mAh battery in the charging case. The earphones have touch-sensitive controls for playback and accessing the voice assistant on your smartphone. Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri are supported, and the headphones also have optimisation for fast pairing and battery levels on devices running on the upcoming MIUI 12.

Xiaomi also launched the Mi Box 4K streaming device in India priced at Rs. 3,499. This is Xiaomi's first major launch after the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March to try and control the coronavirus pandemic. Xiaomi will take advantage of eased restrictions that now allow e-commerce deliveries of non-essential goods in green and orange zones across the country.

