Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Launch Teased by Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Launch Teased by Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 are expected to launch alongside the Mi 10 on May 8.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 5 May 2020 17:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Launch Teased by Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 could be priced at around Rs. 4,000 in India

Highlights
  • Xiaomi will launch new true wireless earphones in India on May 8
  • The product is likely to be the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2
  • The Mi 10 will be headlining the May 8 launch event

Xiaomi sells a number products across categories in India. This diversified product portfolio includes smartphones, televisions, audio products, and even beard trimmers. While there are plenty of personal audio products in the company's product list, one distinct product that has been missing for long is true wireless earphones. That looks set to change, with Xiaomi teasing the launch of a new pair of true wireless earphones - likely to be the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 - on May 8, alongside the Mi 10 smartphone.

The teaser came through a tweet by Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain who stated that a new product would be launching alongside the Mi 10 on May 8. The tweet shows a short video of a pair of true wireless earphones, with the lid of the charging case slightly open. The product in the video strongly resembles the recently launched Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, suggesting that Xiaomi will finally launch a pair of true wireless earphones in India.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 were launched globally in March this year for EUR 80 (roughly Rs. 6,600). However, India pricing is expected to be significantly lower, as Xiaomi will look to compete with Realme in the segment. The Realme Buds Air are priced at Rs. 3,999, and Xiaomi could price the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 at closer to this number.

The earphones feature an AirPods-like earpiece design with an outer-ear fit, and 14.2mm drivers. Interestingly, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 support Bluetooth 5.0 and the LHDC Bluetooth codec, which is an uncommon competitor to Qualcomm's aptX and Sony's LDAC Bluetooth codecs.

The main product launch during Xiaomi's event on May 8 will be the Mi 10 smartphone. Xiaomi is returning to the Indian market with a true flagship launch after a long hiatus, during which it was focusing on affordable and value-driven flagship smartphones such as the Redmi K20 Pro (Review) and Poco F1 (Review). The Mi 10 features a 108-megapixel primary camera, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, True wireless earphones, Bluetooth
Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly&nbspwritten about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do ...More
France Accuses Apple of Refusing Help With 'StopCovid' App
Huawei Y5P, Huawei Y6P Budget Phones With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Tipped, Alleged Renders Leaked
Web Stories
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
tech What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras

Related Stories

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Launch Teased by Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Uttar Pradesh Starts Online Registration for Stranded Migrant Workers
  2. Xiaomi Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on May 8
  3. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Launch in India Teased by Xiaomi
  4. Airtel Customers Get Free Zee5 Access Until July 12
  5. Samsung Galaxy A50s Review
  6. Microsoft Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3 Now in India
  7. JioFiber Set-Top Box Adds Amazon Prime Video Streaming Support
  8. Netflix Sets May Release Date for SRK’s Zombie Horror Series, Betaal
  9. WhatsApp Pay Said to Go Live in India By May-End
  10. Mrs. Serial Killer Is One of the Stupidest Movies of All Time
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Y5P, Huawei Y6P Budget Phones With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Tipped, Alleged Renders Leaked
  2. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Launch Teased by Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain
  3. France Accuses Apple of Refusing Help With 'StopCovid' App
  4. Jansunwai Stranded Migrant Workers Registration Facility Launched by Uttar Pradesh Government
  5. Apple, Google Detail Exposure Notifications That Will Come Through Their COVID-19 Contact Tracing System
  6. Tom Cruise to Shoot a Movie in Space, in Talks With NASA, Elon Musk’s SpaceX: Report
  7. Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone Tipped to Come With 144Hz Refresh Rate, Dual USB Type-C Ports
  8. Apple Announces 13-Inch MacBook Pro Refresh With New Magic Keyboard, 256GB Base Storage
  9. Google Pixel Phones Getting May 2020 Android Security Update
  10. Super Flower Moon 2020: When is May Supermoon, Timing, How to Watch Super Flower Moon Live
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com